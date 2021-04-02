Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Battery Capacity Revealed by SafetyKorea, 3C, and DEKRA Certification





Samsung is reportedly working on the launch of a second-generation Flip-fold smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. I’m not entirely sure if Samsung will name it the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 or skip the number 2 and use the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3’s Monica, but today I found a suspicion of the device’s battery with Safety Korea certification. .. A website that reveals some important details about the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2. Take a look at the Safety Korea and DEKRA certifications for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Batteries to find out what it has for us.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Battery Allegedly Visited Safety Korea and DEKRA Certification

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip2 Battery Obtains Safety Korea Certification

As you can see in the Safety Korea certified image, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 battery (model number SM-F711) has a rated capacity of 2,300mAh and a standard capacity of 2,370mAh. There is an additional battery model (SM-F712) rated at 903mAh. The same is also certified by the DEKRA certified website.

In fact, the battery has also been 3C certified in the past. With all these certifications, we believe the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 launch may not be too far away.

For now, this is all the information we have about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, but as the launch date approaches, we should receive just as much more information in the coming days. .. Whenever we do so, we keep you posted in the same way.

What do you think of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2? Please let us know in the comments section below.

