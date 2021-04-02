Wal-Mart customers quarrel with potential shoplifters, video show





A wild video shows a Wal-Mart customer quarreling with a potential drunk shoplifter before knocking him to the ground in a store in Washington.

According to KCPQ, the 29-year-old drove into a parked car at the Federal Way superstore, but didn’t tell anyone and just took a walk.

“”[The suspect] When I entered the business and confronted the clerk Cmdr, I was trying to shoplift. Kurt Schwann of the Federal Way police station told the station.

[The suspect] A 21-year-old male community member intervened and confronted him, allegedly threatening to assault someone who touched him. [him], Schwann added. Physical changes continued.

A witness cell phone video obtained at an outlet shows two men crouching and throwing punches before a young shopper grabs a suspect and confronts the ground.

As the clip shows, the guards drove the shopper to a thief. The young man had a cut in his hand, officials told the outlet.

The suspect went out and detained him waiting for a police officer.

He faces charges of drunk driving, hit-and-run, and attempted theft, officials told outlets.

The suspect did not wear a face mask during the struggle, but a Wal-Mart spokesman told the outlet that he had been given a face mask at the front door, but at some point in the incident it was removed.

