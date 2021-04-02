Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition, 90Hz AMOLED Display, Dimensity 1000+ Launch: Price, Specifications





Realme launched the X7 series in India earlier this year. The company has launched two smartphones (Realme X7, X7 Pro) with MediaTek Dimensity 5 GSoC and triple camera setup. The company is now launching another variant under the series in China. Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition comes with different designs and specifications internally. It features a curved AMOLED display that supports high refresh rates. A triple camera setup is also included on the back of the phone. Realme has a 4,500mAh battery in the Extreme Edition, which supports 65W fast charging. Take a look at the pricing, specifications and other details of the X7 Pro Extreme Edition.

Realme has launched the X7 Pro Extreme Edition in China. It is the third smartphone in the series after the X7 and X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Price

There are two storage variations for smartphones. The basic model with 8GB + 128GB storage configuration costs RMB 2,299 (about Rs 25,700). There is also a 12GB + 256GB higher storage option priced at RMB 2,599 (about Rs 29,000).

The phone comes in two colors, Castle Sky and Black Clever Forest, and has the Dare to Leap brand on the back.

Realme X7 Pro Extreme Edition Specifications

Extreme Edition comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD + curved AMOLED display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Other display specifications include brightness up to 1200 nits, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

The screen has a drilling cutout for the 32MP front camera. Comes with a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP primary camera sensor. The phone also comes with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

The smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Comes with 5G network support. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

This device runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

