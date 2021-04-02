Prices, Specifications, Sales Offers-Technology News, Firstpost





April 2, 2021

The Vivo X60 series, including the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro +, debuted in India last week. The three smartphones are now available for purchase at the Flipkart and Vivo e-stores in India. The Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro + feature a quad camera setup, punchhole display, and 4,200mAh battery. The Vivo X60 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,300mAh battery. The smartphone series comes with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, which detects horizontal and vertical sway and provides crisp images.

Vivo X60 Series Price, Stock Status, Launch Offer

The Vivo X60 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is available for Rs 37,990 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is available for Rs 47,990. There are midnight black and shimmer blue color variations.

The Vivo X60 Pro offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and costs Rs 49,990.

The Vivo X60 Pro + also offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, costing Rs 69,990. It comes with one black color option.

Three mobile phones are now available for purchase at the Flipkart and Vivo e-stores.

Vivo also offers a 10% discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Unleash a new era of smartphone photography. The latest # vivoX60Series, co-designed with @ZEISSLenses, is here to redefine smartphone photos with great features such as Extreme Night Vision 2.0 and Gimbal Stabilization 2.0.

Purchased at Xperience: https: //t.co/cSQuOenI6S pic.twitter.com/YrkvE84QRA

I live in India (@Vivo_India) April 1, 2021

Vivo X60 Pro + Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro + features a 6.56-inch 120Hz Full HD + AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, it offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.65 inch 120Hz Full HD + AMOLED display. Powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, it offers 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, which is based on Android 11.

Smartphones in the camera division come with a quad camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13 MP portrait lens, and an 8 MP periscope lens. A 32MP self-camera is also included.

The Vivo X60 Prois has a 4,200mAh battery, but supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo X60 specifications

The smartphone comes with the same display, selfie camera, chipset and charging speed as the Vivo X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging.







