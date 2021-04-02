Microsoft wants to put the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator into production, but needs your help





Twitter aims to recognize one company as the first best-of-tweet brand bracket champion in history, and is now entrusted to Skittles and Xbox. The competition is fierce right now, but Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg has loosened the deal for fans voting for Microsoft. If the company wins, they will put the Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator into production! Yes, fans will finally be able to get their own mini fridge that looks like an Xbox Series X console! At the time of this writing, Xbox has a 52% to 48% lead, but there are still a few hours left.

Tweets from Aaron Greenberg are embedded below.

Okay … I’m going here. Help @Xbox win this, and we will produce REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES this year! Yeah, you read that right. It’s not an April Fool’s joke. Not a clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db

— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚 U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Since the console design was first announced at The Game Awards in 2019, the Xbox Series X has made many comparisons with refrigerators. Last year, Microsoft embraced the design similarities and offered a mini-refrigerator as a prize in a special contest, as well as a full-size version. However, we have never made it possible to sell any of these options directly. This is a great idea on Greenberg’s side to win the vote, as fans have long been jealous and forced to look at these options! It’s not yet clear if the effort will be successful, but the tweet above has received a lot of positive feedback from fans so far.

Not surprisingly, there are no details about how expensive a mini fridge will actually be, but Greenberg says the fridge will be produced “this year.” That said, if the Xbox fails to win, it’s all an issue, so readers will want to focus on voting first and then looking at their wallet! Voting is expected to end in about 10 hours, and it’s easy to see if these aesthetics will ultimately be offered to all fans.

Would you like to buy an Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator? Are you planning to vote for the Twitter contest? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.







