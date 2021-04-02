Google aims to be an anti-Amazon e-commerce.It’s a long way to go





Google tried to copy the Amazon playbook to become an Internet shopping hub, but with little success. Now it’s trying something else: anti-Amazon strategy.

Google is trying to present itself as a cheaper and less restrictive option for independent sellers. It also focuses on increasing traffic to the seller’s site, rather than selling its own version of the product like Amazon does.

Last year, Google abolished seller fees, allowing sellers to list their products in search results for free. In addition, a small independent shop has partnered with Shopify to enhance its online store for 1.7 million sellers who sell directly to consumers, uploading inventory of products that appear in search results on Google. I’m trying to make it easier to buy ads.

However, this shows few signs of functioning, as Google has made many attempts during its 20-year quest to compete with Amazon. Google hasn’t been as attractive as the $ 295 billion that passed Amazon’s third-party market in 2020. The amount of goods people buy on Google is probably very small compared to about $ 1 billion, said Juozaskaji Ukenas, founder of research firm Marketplace Pulse.

The Amazon is a fixture in the lives of many Americans. It used Google as a starting point for shoppers and became just as essential for marketers. Amazon’s global advertising business will grow 30% in 2020 to $ 17.6 billion, second only to Google and Facebook in the United States.

However, the pandemic has forced many stores to go online, creating a new opening for Google to reach out to sellers who are worried about building a business on Amazon.

Christina Stan, 33, opened a Fritzie Roller Skating Shop near Pacific Beach in San Diego last March. An order for shelter-in-place forced her to set up an online storefront at Shopify.

She got lucky. She wore a lot of skates when demand surged as skate videos became popular on TikTok during the pandemic.

She linked her Shopify account to Google’s retail software and started buying so-called smart shopping ads. Google’s algorithms, which work within the allocated budget, choose where to place ads and which products work. In 2020, she said she spent $ 1,800 on advertising, displayed 3.6 million times, and led to sales of $ 247,000.

She considered selling her product on the Amazon Marketplace, but was worried about what Amazon’s fees meant for her already thin profit margins. She also liked that Google redirects people to carefully curated websites rather than keeping people in their stores like Amazon does.

Although it could be sold on Amazon, it couldn’t make any real money, but it has a bigger online presence, Stan said. It didn’t seem like a great idea.

But recently, she experienced one of the drawbacks of getting stuck in the middle of a Google-Shopify partnership. Her shop has been unable to list items since January because Google has suspended her account. Her shipping costs seemed to be higher on Google than on Shopify websites, but it didn’t make a difference.

Shopify told her it was a Google issue. A Google customer service representative recommended that she hire a web designer. She continues to manage without Google, but it has polluted most of her positive experiences.

She said this knelt me ​​down and cut it off completely. I’m a small business, and I don’t have hundreds or thousands of dollars to solve this.

Sellers often complain about Amazon’s charges, which can account for a quarter of all sales, except for the cost of advertising and the pressure to spend more to succeed. Amazon merchants have no direct relationship with their customers, limiting their ability to communicate with them and create future businesses. And because it’s all part of the Amazon world, it’s difficult for businesses to create their own look and feel that expresses their brand identity the way they do it on their website.

However, since launching a price comparison site called Froogle in 2002, five years later it has been confusing with simple wordplay that requires a brand change, and Google has struggled to draw a cohesive vision of the shopping experience. ..

We tried to challenge Amazon directly by piloting our own same-day delivery service, but the project was canceled due to increased costs. It tried to build a partnership with a traditional retail giant, but only saw the alliance decline due to lack of sales. We built our own marketplace to make it easier for shoppers to buy what they found on Google, but they couldn’t separate consumers from Amazon’s habits.

Last year, Google invited Bill Ready, the former Chief Operating Officer of PayPal, to take on a new senior position and lead a review of shopping strategies.

During his hiring, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned senior executives that the new approach could mean a short-term crimp in advertising revenue. Discuss them publicly. He turned to the team for help because promoting e-commerce was a company priority.

When Pandemic spurred huge demand for online shopping, Google will drop prices, allow retailers to list products for free, and allow only advertisers to display products on shopping sites 2012. We went back to the decision of the year.

Three months after adopting Ready, Google said a free list would appear in the main search results. Google then said that customers could buy products directly from Google merchants at no charge. Google will also open the platform to third parties such as Shopify and PayPal, allowing sellers to continue to use existing tools to manage inventory and orders and process payments.

The partnership with Shopify was especially meaningful, as hundreds of thousands of small businesses flocked to the software platform during the pandemic. According to research firm eMarketer, about 9% of US online shopping sales were in stores using Shopify as of October. This was up from 6% in the previous year, second only to Amazon’s share of 37%.

Shopifys president Harley Finkelstein said Google and Shopify will sell through Google services, including experiments that allow customers to buy products directly on YouTube and display products that stores sell on Google Maps. He said he was developing a method.

Lady has taken a tricky path when it comes to Amazon, the bulk buyer of Google’s advertising, but he reveals that he believes Amazon’s dominance in e-commerce poses a threat to other merchants.

No one wants to live in a world where there is only one place to buy something, and retailers don’t want to rely on gatekeepers, he said in an interview.

Google said it increased the number of sellers in the results by 80% in 2020. The biggest growth comes from SMEs. And existing retailers are listing more products.

Overstock.com, a distributor of discounted furniture and household bedding, said it had paid for listings on Google in the past. But now that the list is free, Overstock is also adding low-margin products.

Overstock CEO Jonathan E. Johnson said it was bad for the industry when all shopping started and stopped at Amazon. It’s great to have another 800-pound tech gorilla in this space.

The question is whether increasing the number of sellers and listings on Google will ultimately change your online shopping habits.

DUI detector maker BACtrack has more than doubled its advertising spend on Amazon over the past two years. This is because, while where our customers are, we spend 6% less on advertising our products on Google.

Keith Nothacker, CEO of BACtrack, says more and more people seem to be skipping Google and going straight to Amazon.

[The New York Times]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos