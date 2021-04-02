OnePlus 9 Pro Review





OnePlus is back again with a new flagship smartphone with an additional inch higher starting price. The OnePlus 9 Pro starts at $ 969 and is more expensive than the base tier flagships of competitors such as the $ 799 iPhone 12 and the $ 799 Samsung Galaxy S21, but in reality the OnePlus 9 Pro targets the iPhone 12 and more. Both the ProMax and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are below the price point. Let’s see how they compare in terms of quality and functionality.

Design and Features of the OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro looks like an old friend, the Galaxy S20. The metal frame pulls out the same kind of trick, tapering towards a thin line along the sides to accommodate the curved edges of the front and back glass, while thickening the top and bottom. Although it has a smooth appearance, it is less robust when held in the hand, and neither is a shape that is difficult to grip.

This model is available in three colors: Morning Mist, Forest Green and Stella Black, depending on the retailer. I tested the Morning Mist version. This has a mirror-finished back and has the effect of becoming cloudy towards the top. To be honest, the phone looks dirty, just as the upper half is dirty. Fortunately, about one-third of that dirty area is covered with elegant camera bumps. It feels like it barely sticks out from behind, despite the two sets of large and small sensors. Relief after a huge camera hits a competitor.

OnePlus maintains a familiar button layout, with convenient alert sliders on the power and volume buttons. The volume button is on the opposite side of the power button and can be easily created by pressing a screenshot quickly.

Despite having a 6.7-inch display in the front and center, especially diagonally the same as the iPhone 12 Pro Maxs display, the OnePlus 9 Pro may be wider to accommodate its oversized screen. It is easy on the grip by making it taller.

Its screen is one of the stars of the show, as it is currently positioned as one of the most impressive on smartphones. It’s smaller than the Galaxy S21 Ultras display, but it’s actually sharp at a resolution of 3,216 x 1,440, supporting the same HDR10 + features and a peak brightness of 1,300 knits, which is sufficient for daytime display.

OnePlus uses a 10-bit AMOLED panel here and supports adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz for very smooth scrolling and animation. Despite all the packaging, the OnePlus 9 Pro can actually save 197 grams compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultras 229 grams and the iPhone 12 Pros 227 grams.

I couldn’t find an area here where OnePlus seems to downplay features to lower prices. It has a stereo speaker, a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port (which can be faster, but can also be significantly slower), an IP68 rating, and a high-performance underdisplay fingerprint scanner. In addition, the OnePlus 9 Pro supports wireless chargers such as the Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless, which far outperforms most other phones in terms of charging speed. It also features reverse wireless charging, doing things that neither Apple nor Samsung could do with the latest flagship. The retail box includes a fast charging brick so customers can enjoy fast charging of their phones.

5G support by OnePluss is an interesting issue for now. OnePlus 9 Pro supports a lot of bandwidth for 5G connectivity from Sub-6 to mmWave, but at the time of writing, only full support for the T-Mobiles 5G network has been confirmed. The phone only supports 4G on AT & T networks, and Verizon’s 5G support is pending. This is a little disappointing. The phone also contains the hardware needed to run in the C band. It is first offered by Verizon and AT & T and needs to enhance US 5G networks.

OnePlus 9 Pro Software OnePlus 9 Pro runs Android 11 and features OnePluss Oxygen OS 11. We’re pleased that Android’s OnePluss customization continues to be one of the cleanest and simplest things we’ve ever used. The software runs smoothly, the settings are well organized, and it’s highly customizable to adjust things to your liking without the use of a third-party launcher.

OnePlus has some unique and notable features, such as Zen mode, which keeps your phone distracted, and reading mode, which allows you to reduce screen color (phone distracted). It’s also a convenient way to do this). .. The only thing that made me think is what are you doing here? It was a shortcut to Amazons Alexa in the quick settings menu.

OnePlus 9 Pro Gaming and Performance If you’re familiar with the OnePlus brand, it’s no surprise that the OnePlus 9 Pro is ready to speed up. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, you can keep your high-resolution display running at its high refresh rate without any noticeable slowdown.

The model I tested had 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (the model with 128GB of storage has only 8GB). This was more than enough to allow for quick task switching. In fact, it’s enough to play Call of Duty Mobile, go for a walk to take pictures and record videos, go home and play with settings, take more pictures and send texts. was. Check Netflix, change the background a few times, then return to Call of Duty and resume where the Id was interrupted on the replay screen showing the last kill of the game. The only way I can see what I need more is if this phone had features like the Samsung DeX, which of course (and a little unfortunately) isn’t.

Hypertouch mode raises the touch polling rate to 360Hz, but only in some games

The OnePlus 9 Pro certainly proves itself in the game. Both Call of Duty Mobile and Sky work incredibly smoothly and still look great. Sky couldn’t, but Call of Duty can also take advantage of faster screen refresh rates. The phone gets a little warmer during playback, but it doesn’t get unpleasantly hot. Having a tall screen also helps to provide extra space for the game to be displayed when the thumb is using the on-screen controls.

OnePlus includes a special hyper-touch mode that raises the touch polling rate to 360Hz, allowing the screen to respond to actions faster than usual. However, it will only be turned on at startup for some games that include only PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Brawl Stars. To be honest, I don’t know if I can notice many of the differences. Call of Duty Mobile certainly felt responsive, but almost everything Sky and I were on the phone did.

With a battery life of 4,500mAh, the OnePlus 9 Pro takes advantage of its high refresh rate and full resolution to have enough juice to spend the day on the phone. (However, if you want to squeeze out extra battery life, lowering the resolution will make it look perfectly sharp.) A major feature here is the Warp Charge 65T. OnePlus actually used two 2,250mAh batteries to reduce resistance and allow it to charge faster at the same time. The speed is incredibly impressive. When the battery reached 11%, I took a small game break, and within 10 minutes it was plugged into the charger, which was back to 34%.The charging speed is incredibly impressive

In a more comprehensive test, I planned to track the charge every 15 minutes, but it was too fast. I saw the phone go up from 2% at the start of the test to 32% in just 6 minutes. At 15 minutes, 69% of the charge was enough for casual use all day long after 20 minutes. 80%, charging was completed within 30 minutes. And this was when the phone was sleeping and not turned off. It’s not that fast, but the wireless warp charging stand also supports a fair amount of charging speed.

The OnePlus 9 Pro Camera OnePlus was keen to make the camera stand out more with this year’s model. The Hasselblad partnership is a big part of that. The partnership may have influenced the quality of new camera features, but it could also have a significant impact on future models that extend beyond software and color. That said, OnePlus did a solid job with the camera this time around.

The cameras included in the OnePlus 9 Pro are:

50MP Ultra Wide (equivalent to 14mm) (f / 2.2) 48MP Wide (equivalent to 23mm) (f / 1.8, quad binning) and OIS 8MP 3.3x Telephoto (f / 2.4) 2MP Monochrome 16MP Front (f / 2.4, EIS)

The OnePlus 9 Pro offers the shooting flexibility you’d expect from a mobile phone in this price range. The details of all three cameras on the back and the selfie camera are amazingly crisp, and the fine lines such as hair and texture really stand out. The colors in the image are pretty vibrant, but still real. In bright conditions, the three rear cameras also match colors well, so you can capture three different shots and make them look like they’re actually from the same camera.

Main camera

The main camera certainly has the advantages of excellent color, wide-angle enough to capture a lot, above-average performance in dark settings, and a range suitable for HDR. There is also a very pleasing blur in the background when taking close-up shots without having to kick in portrait mode. Serious photographers may find something they like about the sensor’s ability to capture 12-bit RAW photos. I’m not going to put the OnePluss primary sensor above either the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the UltraWide on this phone goes one step further.

Super wide

The ultra-wide here doesn’t feel like a retrofit, especially with freeform lenses that avoid a lot of fisheye style distortion. This lens is more than just a hype. The ultra-wide quality is still lower than the wide sensor, but like many other camera systems, switching between the two sensors here doesn’t feel like a dramatic deprecation. This consistency is also useful when shooting video, as these are the two sensors used for 1080p60 and above video.

The video feature is worth mentioning here as the camera can record video in up to 8K30 or incredible 4K120, and for movie lovers OnePlus also offers 21: 9 video in either 4K or Full HD. .. It’s also nice to see that switching between 8K, 4K, and 1080p doesn’t cause any noticeable changes in the field of view that you’ve noticed with other camera systems. That said, enthusiastic videographers will be sad to see that the camera app doesn’t have a professional video mode.

zoom

It’s nice to see a telephoto sensor with a 3.3x optical zoom, but it’s a weak link between the three major sensors and can’t withstand the features of Samsung’s recent zoom products on long shots. Next is the monochrome sensor. This may help add photo details from other sensors, but I can’t tell the difference between a shot taken without the monochrome sensor covered and a shot without it.

Super macro

OnePlus includes a special super macro mode that uses an ultra-wide camera to capture extreme close-ups. Convenient and serves its intended purpose, OnePlus automatically switches the camera to super macro mode when it determines it’s close to the subject. The problem is that it’s not always necessary, as when Im has a phone and his finger gets a little too close to the AF sensor. It’s also a bit slow to exit this mode when you’re pulled away from the subject.

I don’t see any serious flaws in the OnePluss camera and I think it’s a powerful product for the price. Id put them on top of the Galaxy S20s camera system (zoom with a few exceptions). It was available a year ago at about the same price. But for those who want to shoot distant subjects, the Galaxy S21 Ultras camera easily justifies the additional cost of the phone for an upgrade, especially given that even the slightest zoom lens on a DSLR. Can be converted.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a powerful show. From solid design and super displays to powerful performance and clean software, it nails almost every aspect, but here in the United States you can use better carrier support. While OnePlus is below those competitors in price, the camera is a bit shy to most of Apple and Samsung’s premium products, so it could be hyped, but not so much.

