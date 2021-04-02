2021 Jeep Wrangler Bicon 392 First Drive Review: Noise and Smile





Moab, Utah’s infamous off-road paradise is close to and important to off-road enthusiasts. For years, the picturesque background has challenged drivers and their four-wheel drive SUVs to allow several other places. But for Jeep, Moab is home to the annual Easter Jeep Safari, a great opportunity for a company with a history of 80 years to interact with its customers and showcase concepts that suggest future production.

A good example: Last year, Jeep unveiled the Wrangler concept packed with Hemi V8s to attract loyal evangelists. A year later, I’m driving a Jeep Wrangler Bicon 392 ready for production here in Moab. And just a few hours after grabbing the steering wheel, you can share that this Wrangler has a greater personality than any other JL available today. At least until the plugin 4xe hits the market in the coming months.

long time no see

The Jeep was finally an inevitable move to push the V8 into his favorite kid. For some time, customers have been Wranglers replacing V8s in the aftermarket and have manufactured some really special four-wheeled vehicles. These swaps can cost more than $ 100,000 in the end, with varying levels of warranty coverage once completed. In that context, the Wrangler 392’s $ 74,995 starting price doesn’t sound that bad. A full factory warranty and a hellish V8 should be enough for customers to order left and right.

Underneath the hood is a 6.4-liter V8, which produces rugged 470 horsepower and 470 pound-force. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with a paddle shifter mounted on the Wrangler’s first steering wheel (manual options not available).

The 392 recipe features standard active exhaust mode, an enhanced frame to handle excess power, and a very impressive model-specific hood that diverts water as you walk in the water while supplying engine air. The scoop makes it a little spicy. The Jeep gave the 392 a 1-inch lift compared to other Rubicon models, actually making the rear suspension 20% softer while the front suspension 10% harder. According to engineers, this was the best setup for ride quality and handling. Fox’s high-performance shocks are covered with standard 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires and are located in all four corners.

In many respects, the 392 is another animal and does not deviate significantly from standard Rubicons DNA. I will convey the words of the chief engineer of 392. This is not a fast desert runner like the TRX. Tires are limited to 99 mph. This is Rubycon above all.

From pavement to soil

Those words remained with me the first time I launched V8. Our half-day drive was overwhelmingly off-road, spending only 30 minutes on the pavement to and from the sidewalk.

Before we left, we aired the tires in a suitable location for the trail. I also had the opportunity to flick the active exhaust button. On the highway, 50 yards in front of me, I broke the go-pedal. The relationship between the crescendo 8-cylinder rumble and my fat grin was immediately apparent. Having driven each of the other engine variations of Wrangler, I can confidently say that the 392 is very fast on the road. The throttle is much easier to handle than the 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder Jeep, providing not only fun but also amazing immediacy.

If the 392 has a weakness, it means that the rest of the on-road experience (except for the engine) is the same as a standard Rubicon. The steering still has a dead zone large enough to accommodate the Moab Boulder, and the body rolls significantly with all sorts of aggressive cornering. This is not TRX.

These shortcomings quickly remained in my mind as our fleet began climbing Moab’s stunning behind the rocks trails. This off-road heaven stretch frequently changes pace when large slippery rock obstacles sit between long stretches of soft sand. With low traction, hard acceleration, and a slow, stable crawl dichotomy, the heart is constantly pumped.

Immediately I was impressed with how easy it is to handle the 392 with a 4-low transfer case. The Off-Road Plus setting helps with this, making the accelerator even softer when crawling. The same car, which was just an emotional and enthusiastic speed demon on the street, was suddenly tamed and became tough and controllable. This is the result of a great engine calibration on behalf of the engineer.

The biggest test of the Jeep that day was a double-stacked steep uphill that really confirmed that the skid plates were doing their job. Obstacles were easily visible (even for beginners like me) with the 392 rich low-end torque and lock axle, as shown in the video below.

Dusty Jubilee

With hours of rocky terrain conquered, our tests culminated in the best possible way with this SUV: 4 miles of soft dunes. 4 High, with traction control turned off and the rear axle locked, turned sideways as much as a sweaty palm would allow.

The V8 came back to life with the great help of the throttle, this time with a sand ondori trail that shot the yard behind the rear tires. I was fortunate to be one of the first to have this experience at 392, but many lucky owners will soon enjoy the same fun.

The Jeep Wrangler Bicon 392 is a complete riot, despite some handling setbacks, and certainly an abominable fuel economy rating when they arrive. The quiet trails of Moab, Utah are likely to grow even larger.

