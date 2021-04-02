2021 Jeep Wrangler Bicon 392 First Drive Review: Finally, Factory V-8!





Overview of Jeep Wrangler

If we told you, there is a new car in the block, with 470 horsepower output and 470 lb-ft torque from a 392 cubic inch V-8, 4.5 seconds zero to 60 mph time, 13 seconds With a quarter mile of time, and that it’s an all-wheel drive convertible, do you think we’re talking about the Jeep Wrangler? Even if you say the door comes off, the windshield is folded and the crawl ratio remains 48: 1. Meet the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: What is it?

After years of customer demand, the wait is over, the Jeep finally installed the factory V-8 in the Wrangler for the first time, and the boy is worth the wait. But before we get into the driving details, we need to explain what the 392 engineering team did to shoehorn the V-8 into the Wrangler’s narrow engine compartment. It usually has a V-6 or 4-cylinder.

Featuring the same 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 and 8HP 758-speed automatic transmission that decorate the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8, the Wrangler 392 faces packaging challenges not found in its larger siblings and requires some significant changes. is. The redesigned front accessory drive sees the alternator move to the top of the engine, but the oil filter mount had to be adapted to clear the front axle movement. A new cast iron exhaust manifold is firmly secured to the engine and a rear sump oil pan is installed. The cooling module advances 20mm for better heat management, and a typical Wrangler 600 watt fan is now 850 watts. The 392 also uses the more fluid grille of the Jeep Gladiator.

Jeep’s engineering team devised a hydroguided guidance system to provide the engine with a stable diet of cold air while allowing the 392 to pump deep water. Starting with the gladiator Mojave hood, the engineer removed the non-functional bezel and opened the hood’s air intake. We then created a route that separated water into 15 gallons per minute while taking in air to prevent water from reaching the throttle body due to floods and false bow waves. The system has a secondary airpass to reduce hood scoop clogging that can result from mud, ice, or debris, and the 392 air filter is about three times the standard Wrangler air filter.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: Tough Customers

In addition to drivetrain changes, the 392 also benefits from upgraded and reinforced frames with strategically placed reinforcements. The cross member of the front frame has been reshaped to clear the crank pulley, and the engine mount is also stiffer. Since the V8 engine is very tall, Jeep cleared the engine by raising the suspension height by 1 inch above Rubycon.

To maintain proper suspension geometry for ride quality and handling, the rear suspension mounts have been rearranged, one inch lower on the lower arm and one inch higher on the upper. Despite boasting the highest lift in the Wrangler portfolio, the Jeep Wrangler is limited to 2 inches, clearing the engine and providing the 392 with the same effective Wrangler Eco Diesel.

Other handling improvements come from a 10% increase in front spring rates and a 20% decrease in rear springs. The stiff rear anti-roll bar helps balance changes and gives the chassis a more planted feel. Rubicon’s Tenneco monotube shock has been replaced by a 2.0Fox monotube shock with an aluminum body without a reservoir.

Power flows from 6.4 liters through the Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case with the aforementioned 8-speed 8HP75 TorqueFlite automatic transmission and 2.72: 1 low-range gearing. In “4 auto” mode, the torque split has a 70% backward bias and is variable up to 50/50 split. If the transfer case is “4 part time”, the torque split is 50/50 and additional torque is sent to the rear axle until the torque to the front axle reaches maximum output.

In the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392, the front 3rd generation Dana 44 axle comes straight from the Gladiator Mojave with larger brakes, thicker tubes and cast iron knuckles. The rear Dana 44 axle uses the larger brakes of the upcoming Wrangler 4xe. 3.73: 1 final drive gearing and electronic mechanical rockers on both ends complete the axle setup.

Of course, a special Jeep model wouldn’t be possible without its own styling. That’s why the Wrangler 392 features bronze accents on a unique 17-inch wheel with tow hooks, shocks, a “392” hood badge, and beadlock. Either 33-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain KO2 or Falken Wildpeak M / T tires. The interior features an all-black leather treatment with bronze accents and the “392” logo embroidered on the significantly enhanced front seats.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: How does it drive?

With all the work put into the Jeep Wrangler 392, we were thrilled with the first drive through the pace in Moab, Utah, where the Jeep planned a fairly difficult drive route. From highways and highway dirt roads to sand dunes and rock crawling, this was probably one of the more challenging new car launch routes we’ve been doing in our recent memory.

At the push of a button, you can’t help laughing as the engine barks from the aggressive dual quad tip exhaust. I was a little disappointed that the tester had the door completely open, so I opened the top of the Sky One Touch to absorb as much of its built-in V-8 melody as possible. For those who enjoy a little stealth, the dash button operates an active rear muffler that is fairly suppressed in “quiet” mode.

On the road, this feels like the best riding and handling Jeep Wrangler ever. The 392 has a great road feel, is incredibly comfortable and nothing sloppy. When you step on the accelerator pedal, the 392 Flatout rides on the accelerator pedal and the Wrangler pushes the occupant back in an unprecedented way. Also, like the Grand Cherokee SRT-8, the transmission makes a surprisingly quick downshift, so it performs a great throttle blip and plays with a metal paddle shifter just to hear the engine and transformer dance together. I’m out.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: Off-road time

Everything on the road is fun, but it’s not really what the new Wrangler 392 or this first drive is. In order for it to really be itself, you must be in the soil where the 392 turns into an adrenaline-induced enabler for off-road hooligans. Dunes are our favorite terrain, and it seems impossible for the 392 to get stuck. No matter how deep the sand was, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 broke forward, throwing a very interesting sand curtain into the sky.

Smooth dirt roads, especially when Offroad + is active, you can operate the throttle on the chassis by holding down the anti-skid button until you hear its magical sound, so personal drift It will be a course. It may be strange to say that it is a solid axle vehicle with off-road tires, but the 392 is a driver’s machine. It’s dialed so well that it actually encourages you to handle it by hand without the intervention of an avid nanny to break the fun.

Taking our first drive on the rocks, the Wrangler 392 crawled on those best, and the big V-8 crossed hill climbs and drops, even though it didn’t match the Rubicon crawling ratio. Did a great job to do. I highly appreciated the front-facing trail camera, which allows you to see over the hood on a high-angle uphill. The Jeep offload page screen on the 8.4-inch Uconnect system provides useful real-time information such as pitch and roll.

It also locks the torque converter to 4-Lo when the vehicle is moving, reducing torque response and helping with low speed control. Jeep’s off-road cruise control system, Selec Speed ​​Control, has been found to work well with larger engines. As an additional bonus, you can use the paddle to adjust speed, shift down, and place your hand on the wheel to make changes.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 392: First conclusion

Overall, the 392 is a great trail partner. The chassis is stiff, I love to run and it’s a lot of fun to drive. We have identified only two things we think the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 can be used to raise it from “great” to “exceptional.” On a rocky trail, we were waiting for 35-inch tires. We know they fit, and the Jeep knows they fit. You can only imagine that there is something better while you work. Fortunately, no work is required to run 35 seconds other than replacing the tires on the existing rim.

Shock damping represents another pitfall. At low to medium speeds on highways and dirt, Fox 2.0 is great, but as you approach the wheel travel limits, holes begin to appear in the performance envelope. With such a powerful drivetrain, it’s easy to speed up and be surprised when a series of hoops or “G-outs” appear in the middle of an explosion. This required more control at the limits. At the front, we want to improve compression or bounce control so that the axles aren’t blown off while driving. Behind, a little more rebound control is needed to slow the body away from the axle. Jeep wants to specify a reservoir shock for such a performance-oriented vehicle.

So what is the profit? If you are a traditionalist who wants the best, enjoys the auditory pleasures of a big V-8 engine, and needs impressive abilities, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 is a wrangler for you. is. With a full-featured $ 74,995 starting price (about $ 24,000 higher than the next Wrangler before the option), it’s a relatively bargain considering that an aftermarket 6.4-liter hemi-swap will cost somewhere over $ 30,000. .. For such money, we take fully integrated vehicles with a full factory warranty, but add 35 of them and upgrade the shock on the way back from the dealer.

