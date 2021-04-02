How the two medical systems made the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine as efficient as possible





Gabriel Masson-Thursday, April 1, 2021

A few months after the official COVID-19 vaccine was rolled out, systems of all sizes coordinated their strategies to become more efficient and adapted to the servicing community.

Two leaders in a large community health system shared a vaccine deployment strategy with Becker’s, along with advice for other systems.

How the two medical systems schedule a second COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Currently in Houston Methodists, all vaccine centers automatically schedule a second vaccine appointment at the time of the first appointment, Tesha Montgomery, vice president of operations and patient access for the Houston Methodist physician organization, RN Becker’s. Told to. Houston Methodists use Epic to automatically schedule a second appointment three to four weeks later, at about the same time as the current appointment, depending on the vaccine. “Therefore, healthcare professionals are handing out sheets with a second appointment time before people get vaccinated,” Montgomery said.

The medical system did not have an automated system at the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination process. Instead, when they checked out after receiving the vaccine, they manually scheduled the appointment. This caused some time and efficiency issues that were fixed in the automatic schedule.

Montgomery concluded that one of the biggest factors in a successful deployment was adequate staffing.

Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, also plans a second dose visit when an individual is in the field to receive the first dose, said Sanford’s vaccination strategy leader Andrea Polkinghorn, BSN, RN. Says. If an individual does not come on schedule, members of the scheduling team will follow up on the phone at least three times. Some people did not show up on the second dose because they really didn’t like the side effects of the vaccine. Overall, Sanford has received approximately 170,000 first and second vaccinations, of which only 0.02 percent report serious side effects, according to Pokerhorn.

Sanford Health mails emails, text messages, phone calls and letters and uses MyChart to notify patients if they are eligible to be vaccinated, Polkinghorn said. Sanford has also set up a specific phone line for patients to call if they have questions about the vaccine.

Local vaccinations and surplus events

As for the community, Montgomery said outbreaks were rare and each situation was different, but some came to Houston Methodists because they had a hard time getting a second dose from the first source of vaccination. I did. If the Houston Methodist administers the COVID-19 vaccine to someone to avoid waste, the second shot appointment will be scheduled like any other person.

Sanford Health has experienced several people receiving the first dose from another tissue and looking for a second dose, Polkinghorn said. Sanford offers a second shot because the situation is very rare and does not affect supply allocation.

Advice for other healthcare systems

Mr. Pokerhorn says the system needs to give the right pulse to the supply chain. That is, the number of doses the system is receiving and what is the maximum capacity that can be reached per day.

“Schedule booster shots when there are patients. Schedule on the fly without the same level of technology / innovation,” Montgomery said, saying the system incorporates inherent waste. If they don’t schedule right away.

