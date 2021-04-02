Noise Bad Plays TWS Earphones Supporting Google Fast Pair, Tru Bass Technology Launches in India





Noise Buds Play’s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are now available in India. The earphones feature Google Fast Pair technology for seamless pairing. According to the company, earphones offer a total of up to 25 hours of playback time on a single charge. It features in-ear wear detection technology that automatically pauses music as soon as the earphones are removed from your ears. Lightweight earphones have touch control and come with a water resistant IPX4 rating.

Noise Buds Play Price, Stock Status in India

Noise Buds Play is available at a trial price of Rs. 2,999. According to the company, earphones will later be available in Rs. A few days later 3,499. Gadgets 360 has contacted the company to further clarify the duration of the deployment period. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a call back.

Noise offers TWS earphones in Celeste Blue, Onyx Black, and Pearl White color options and can be purchased from the company’s official website.

Noise Buds Play specifications

Noise Buds Play features a 10mm dynamic driver and TruBass technology, which is said to generate punchy bass and provide an immersive listening experience. The earphones are equipped with a quad mic setup (dual mics on each earphone), providing environmental noise canceling (up to -25dB) for clear communication during a call. In addition, it is said to be equipped with an in-ear wear detection function that automatically pauses music when the earphone is removed from the ear and resumes playback when it is returned to the ear.

According to the company, Noise Buds Play earphones offer 5 hours of playback time on earphones and another 20 hours on charging cases, for a total of up to 25 hours of playback time. The earphones can be fully charged in 90 minutes and the charging case can be fully charged in 60 minutes via the USB Type-C charging port. The earphones have a water resistant IPX4 rating. Each earphone has on-ear touch controls that you can use to control volume, music, calls, and call Siri or the Google Assistant.

When it comes to connectivity, Noise BudsPlay features Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Fast Pair technology to provide fast and seamless pairing. Google Fast Pair technology leverages Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to detect nearby Bluetooth devices without draining your phone’s battery. The earphones are also compatible with iOS devices and are 60.1×24.6×59.1mm in size.

Orbital, a gadget 360 podcast, has two bills this week: the OnePlus 9 series and the Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos