All spin-off games and how important they are to the main story





Kingdom Hearts has a lot of games, spread across different consoles. In fact, prior to the release of Kingdom Hearts 3, Square Enix republished them all in a number of multi-game collections, allowing all fans to experience the entire series up to the Dark Seeker Saga finale.

There are mixed opinions about whether mainline games or side games are important, and knowing which games you really need to play to understand the entire series can be confusing. And with the Kingdom Hearts series released on PC, it’s a good time to learn how stories correlate with each other.

9 Kingdom Hearts Chain of Memories

Released two years after the original Game Boy Advance (and Re: Chain of Memories on PS2 in 2007) game, the Chain of Memories provides a core connection between the end of the first game and the start of the second game. Offer and introduce keys Characters and plot lines to pay off in the sequel.

As Sora travels to reunite with Riku and King Mickey, he arrives at Castle of Revion, introduces the player to Organization XIII and Kairi’s empty Namine, making Sora unconscious and regaining memory. .. Riku, who also encounters the castle, fights the darkness in him, gains control, and cooperates with Diz to infiltrate and stop the organization XIII.

8 Kingdom Hearts Coded

Originally available only as an episodic mobile title in Japan between 2008 and 2010, Coded was released worldwide on the Nintendo DS in 2010 as Re: coded. It doesn’t provide a core story progression, but the game is built around memory and mind memory, even if you forget what’s at the heart of the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

By setting up protracted connections to Sora’s Roxas, Zion and Ventus, Corded prepares players for the Dream Drop Distance and Kingdom Hearts 3 events. Given the highly repetitive gameplay of the DS version, the best way to experience this entry is the theatrical version included in the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix.

7 Kingdom Hearts 358/2 days

Arguably the most difficult-to-pronounce game (Kingdom Hearts Three Five Eight Over Two), 358/2 Days was released on the Nintendo DS in 2009, introducing players to the 14th member of Organization XIII: Xion. Her name is a modification of No. I, or an imaginary number, and Xion has been established as an entity created and no one was designed without someone else.

Created as a failsafe from memories Sora stole from the Chain of Memories, Xion is the real reason to experience 358/2 days. The game continues to strengthen the set of themes of memory and friendship, and also provides a reason for Axel and Roxas to betray the organization. Like Coded, the best way to experience 358/2 Days is with the movie version included in Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX.

6 Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Whether it counts as a spin-off game is controversial (because it was teased at the end of Kingdom Hearts 2), but in 2010 Birth by Sleep was released on the PlayStation Portable. This serves as the first part of the original Kingdom Hearts. The origin of Xehanort and why Mickey is looking for a keyblade user.

Birth by Sleep also introduces players to Terra, Aqua and Ventus and explains why Sora, Riku and Kairi will be able to use keyblades. Birth by Sleep is a game that requires a lot of hard work in setting the story of the finale of the series and can never be skipped.

5 Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Dream Drop Distance, the first game to continue the story directly from the end of Kingdom Hearts 2 (technically at the end of the game), has a big weight in setting the finale, like Birth by Sleep before it. Must have. Released in 2012 for the Nintendo 3DS, Dream Drop Distance sets the promotion to Riku’s Keyblade Master, introduces fans to the power of awakening, and defeats the human Heartless and Nobody in its original form. Informs of the resurrection of.

As Zeanaut returns and plans to use Sora as a ship for his true organization XIII are in motion, the story soars and leads directly to the Kingdom Hearts 3 confrontation.

4 Kingdom Hearts X

Released as a mobile game in 2013 and completed with the mobile sequel Unchained X (later Union X), Kingdom Hearts X serves as the ancient inside story of the series. X sets the origins of the original whole world, and the Keyblade and Keyblade War, and provides additional information that is not important for understanding the Kingdom Hearts story, but helps fill the cracks.

The back cover of Kingdom Hearts X, the movie story told in the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, provides all the core information you need to understand Kingdom Hearts 3.

3 Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth of Sleep-Fragmental Passage

Released in 2017 as part of the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, the fragmentary passages are a very short sequel to the end of Birth by Sleep, the original Kingdom Hearts End Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

It’s mainly useful for explaining why Aqua is still in the dark realm and how the time there seems to flow differently, but the fragmented passages are first for both Mickey and Riku. It also shows how the door was reached at the end of the game (and why Mickey wasn’t there) (he wore a shirt when he did).

2 Kingdom Hearts Dark Lord

Released as an addition to Union X in 2020, Dark Lord tells the story of the origins of Zeanaut and how he became a Keyblade Master and Darkness Seeker in his later years.

This game doesn’t offer much in terms of story. Primarily, it helps to embody Xehanort’s origin story beyond what was seen in previous games and explain why he got the way he did.

1 Kingdom Hearts: Memory Melody

Originally released in 2020, Melody of Memory is the first game released as a direct sequel to Kingdom Hearts 3 and the first rhythm game in the series.

With little information about future releases of the Kingdom Hearts series, we can only guess the impact on the story of the game, but with Sora providing a clear place to reach the end of Kingdom Hearts, the Melody of Memory is next. Seems to set an entry for 3. It also gives Kairi and Riku their next goal.

Kent Anderson-Brettell is a freelance writer and game designer based in Toronto, Canada. He is a prolific MMO player, JRPG enthusiast, and advocate for story-telling games.

