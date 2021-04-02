High school students in Iowa have developed sutures that use beets to detect infections





The first thing Taylors thought about was someone who didn’t have access to tech resources.

It’s really cool, but she told The Washington Post in an interview that people who really needed these sutures and knew when the wound would get infected wouldn’t be able to afford this technique.

So she set out to create a more cost-effective solution for the Honors Biochemistry Research Project. She found it on the beat.

Taylor has developed a surgical suture additive from a root vegetable extract that changes color in the presence of infection. Human skin is naturally acidic, and when a wound is infected, the pH rises from 5 to 8 or higher, Taylor said. At that point, I found that the beat also changed color. So I combined two and two.

In the lab, Taylor said she observed that when the pH level changed from healthy to infectious, the beet-dyed suture changed from its light purple to dark purple, almost magenta, almost instantly.

All this was happening and I was, okay, this was awesome, my guess was correct, Taylor said. This is really a game changer.

According to the World Health Organization, 11 percent of patients in low- and middle-income countries undergoing surgery are infected in the process. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Guidelines for Surgical Site Infections state that such infections complicated 1.9% of US surgery from 2006 to 2009, but the number could be underestimated. He added that it is highly sexual.

Taylor first participated in the study of the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in the Iowa region in early 2020, where she competed and dominated, Taylor said. Earlier this year, a 17-year-old high school student was named one of the 40 finalists of the 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search and was billed as the oldest and most prestigious science and math contest for high school students. It was. The finalists and subsequent top prize winners were selected from a group of the first 1,760 participants.

Hala Mirza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said she was particularly impressed with the Taylors project because she remembered taking care of her mother after hip surgery. Brother Milzas, a doctor, noticed that the site appeared to be infected. Their mother eventually had to reopen the wound.

How would you know if he wasn’t a doctor? Mirza said it could have been overkill or too late.

According to Mirza, the contest not only reminds people of the importance of scientific innovation, but can also encourage students to continue this important task, which could lead to such an important breakthrough. There is sex. That’s what we really need to solve some of our most pressing challenges.

A group of student finalists also voted to nominate Taylor as a Sieborg Award winner. Mirza said it is given to those who feel that the students best represent the class and embody the spirit of the contest. Taylor spoke on behalf of the class at the virtual awards ceremony last month.

Taylor said the study wasn’t about praise for her.

According to Taylor, I have consistently classified my projects as a place where fairness and science meet. When you are doing such research, you have to think about the life that you will influence. You have to make sure that the people you are influencing can access it.

Taylor pointed out that he would work on the fairness he had done in his community, which informed her approach to research.

My career started with a job of racial equality, and it’s still the case. She said I could apply it to another field of study. With that background knowledge, when I entered the field of science research, I was able to see things from a fair perspective.

As her research progressed, she pointed out the disparities that made surgical site infections more common in low-income countries and thought daily about those who could benefit from her color-changing sutures, she said. ..

There is no day when we don’t think about people affected by surgical site infections. She said these people were my reason.

Kavisa Langanasan, a plastic surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said Taylor’s work felt really inspiring.

She said Taylor’s idea focused on quick diagnosis. On the clinical side of things, this is very important to reduce the downstream impact of the infection.

Langanasan works with the Brigham and Women’s Center for Surgery and Public Health to see what happens when patients become poor as a result of the care they receive, and surgical care. Focuses on the cost consequences of. She really works with fairness in mind, as Taylor did, to ensure that the solutions we come up with as scientists, surgeons, and professionals apply to everyone. Said it was the best way.

She said surgical site infections were more common and associated with higher mortality in low-income countries, but faced similar challenges in both the United States and high-income countries.

One of the most exciting things about the work of Dasia lizards is perhaps taking up one of the most difficult problems affecting patients around the world and trying to come up with objective ways to solve them.

Before starting her research on sutures, Taylor spent years focusing on the work of racial equality in her community.

She began her first year at West High School in Iowa City and participated in an educational practice called the Education Round, which was first created at Harvard University to promote systematic improvement in the school. As part of the group, Taylor went to various high school classrooms to observe racial composition and take notes on student-teacher interactions, seating charts, and more. The group gathered to come up with solutions to the problems they observed, and Taylor later visited Harvard to speak at a meeting about the work. She is also the Student Co-Chair of the School District’s Fairness Advisory Board.

When she goes to college in the fall, Taylor says, she plans to major in political science. She wants to go to law school in the end because equity work has my heart, but she intends to continue her research.

She wants to patent a beet-injected suture, continue additional research, and work on licensing it so that it can be done. She continues to work on the project, incorporating the feedback she received from the judges in the numerous science contests she participated in.

According to Taylor, I firmly believe in not letting me dig into one area of ​​research. It is clearly due to intellectual curiosity. I think I have intellectual curiosity. I love to learn. When Im is fascinated by some kind of venture, I have to follow a logical conclusion. There are no ifs, ands, buts.

