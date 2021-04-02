Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Snapdragon 865 chipset under development





Samsung seems to be in love with the Galaxy S20FE. We launched the 4G variant with the Exynos 990 chip in India last year and announced the 5G variant at a higher price earlier this week. If the latest leak is believed, Samsung is planning another Galaxy S20FE that seems to rely on the Snapdragon 865 chip but throws away the 5G connection. The prototype device with this setting has accessed the benchmark. Read also-Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02 teased by Flipkart in India on April 5th

A recent Geekbench list suggests that the Galaxy S20 FE is bending muscle on the benchmark platform. The Snapdragon 865 is listed with 6GB of RAM RAM available in this variant. NBTC has certified this variant for 4G operations only, suggesting that Samsung is probably discontinuing 5G modems to keep prices affordable.Read also-Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G is now available: see its main features

The advent of this device could confuse Samsung fans / potential Galaxy S20FE buyers in the future. The S20 FE is currently available in the 4G variant with a starting price of Rs40,999, while the Galaxy S20 FE 5G variant will start with Rs47,999.Read more-Samsung Smart TV, Samsung TV Plus free streaming service for Galaxy smartphones launched in India

If the 4G variant of the Galaxy S20FE comes with a Snapdragon 865, it may replace the older Exynos variant. It also has a low starting price of 40,000 rupees, which is comparable to the OnePlus 9R. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile triple rear camera setup, and a Snapdragon 865 with a large battery, the S20FE 4G can be an attractive choice for premium smartphone buyers.

With the Galaxy S20 FE4G and Snapdragon 865, Samsung can stand up to the competition with Chinese brands. All phones running on the new Snapdragon 870 chipset may offer about the same performance level as the Snapdragon 865. The Snapdragon 870 is technically a Snapdragon 865 with an overclocked performance core.

Therefore, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G Snapdragon edition may emerge as a surefire replacement for the OnePlus 9R, Vivo X60 Pro, and the upcoming Redmi K40 / Xiaomi Mi 11X. 5G variants have the potential to remain on the market as a more premium variant for those looking for a future-proof mobile phone.

The Snapdragon 865-based 4G Galaxy S20 FE also helps Samsung phase out the aging Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

