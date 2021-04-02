PUBG Mobile Korea will restrict access to global users after July





Due to the PUBG Mobile ban in India, many users have turned to the Korean version of the game. But players don’t seem to find comfort there either. The announcement was made on the official PUBG Mobile Korea Instagram account. Game developers will soon begin to restrict access to players logging in from outside Korea and Japan.

Change to PUBG Mobile Korea

Developers are careful to change the build of the game. After May 1st, in-game payments will no longer be possible for anyone logged in from outside Korea or Japan. You may also run into network issues while playing. After that, after June 30th, these users will not be able to log in.

However, the post also states that for Indian users, all changes will be implemented after June 30th.

Reasons for restrictions on PUBG Mobile Korea

According to the post, the game is restricted to ensure the quality of service. “To provide the highest quality service, taking into account the local cultures and issues of all countries and regions.” Also, these changes are only to ensure better service, inequality and discrimination. Also note that it has nothing to do with. The developer advises the user to use the local or global version.

Unfortunately, the global version of the game is still banned in India, so that advice is a bit useless for Indian players. Not only that, PUBG Mobile India, a planned local version of the game, is reportedly stuck under bureaucratic bureaucratic formalism. However, with reports that the government has finally approved the release of the game in the country, PUBG Mobile fans may hear some “good news” in the coming months. But for now, all Indian players in PUBG Mobile can only cross their fingers and expect the best.

