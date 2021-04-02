How can a financial institution cure an “innovation theater”?





The chronic pain of financial institutions’ innovation programs is what insiders call the “innovation theater,” where companies show great innovation, but with much less effectiveness.

These institutions create breathtaking innovation headlines that drive competitors to the green with envy. They may even have an innovation spokesperson to make it clear that they are at the forefront. In-depth research may reveal that innovation is only deep within their organization and that their efforts are not profitable.

A good example of a company-sponsored innovation theater is Theranos, the now infamous Silicon Valley tech company. Based solely on hype, market capitalization has increased to $ 9 billion and peaks with 800 employees. There were reports of the company’s prowess that revolutionized blood tests using “nano tenor” technology and “Edison” analyzers. These helped cast a spell on investors who are usually skeptical.

The company overreported the breakthrough, misleading investors, and the Securities and Exchange Commission pursued fraudulent charges against senior executives. Other accusations and legal issues continued. The company will dissolve with a debt of $ 60 million, of which an estimated $ 5 million will be repaid.

That’s why it’s important: The morale of Theranos stories doesn’t mean that an innovation theater of this size is what your institution engages in. But it shows how fascinating the illusion of “new and better” is.

Innovation has real value, but management may simply use it to increase the perceived value of a company. Many companies are inflating their latest achievements to show that they are ready for the future. Analysts, shareholders and potential investors will be satisfied by amplifying innovative outcomes.

As a result, the Innovation Theater is always with us. The big question is whether we can change this pattern to achieve true innovation.

Innovation Theater’s unique look and feel

The innovation program of a company often referred to as an innovation lab, space, or team that disables the creation of viable technology in the theater has a distinctive look and feel. There is also a typical set of actions that can be found from a mile away.

They tend to declare their mission lofty. It will disrupt the normal operation of the institution. The plan is not only big, but big! In fact, it is so large that it can only be achieved after years of hard work.

This big plan relies on key new technologies such as AI and blockchain, and is often sold as a game changer. Staff are enthusiastic at launch and guaranteed control so they are left out of development to keep up with development.

Sad but often true: There are many “proofs of concept” that show great potential. But for some reason, they never reach the finish line.

On the other hand, back in the real world, people in the lab don’t believe in tinkering with trying to help your institution deal with more common but real problems. They may see such tasks under them or beyond the tense abilities of their overworked staff.

Many programs thrive on advertising. It is important to maintain the company from the perspective of the media. Members of the innovation team are constantly attending meetings to market corporate public relations and future prospects amplified by senior management. The highly visible hackathon maintains the company’s headline and produces coverage that enhances its reputation for being innovative.

Finally, the innovation staff is full of energetic young people who are eager to tackle any problem. They have little knowledge of the real business, but they have the tremendous belief that some senior executives understand things wisely.

This is all why a company’s innovation program can have more stage sets than a true change agent.

The dangers of innovation theater

Thinking of the Innovation Theater as an illness can be chronic or fatal. If the team is happy to come up with an exhibit that isn’t actually implemented, it’s possible to live as a theater for a very long time. At the same time, the parent organization may, for some reason, find it easier to live with the façade while the business is proceeding normally.

Many innovation programs fall into this category. Some start as showmanship by design. Some people fail because of a deadlock with their parents. Staff have a resignation that their products aren’t available anywhere, but they still believe they should keep it.

At the very least, they can offer visitors a great tour.

Innovation theaters can be fatal if innovators are optimistic but feel that nothing is born from their work and move on.

Can the Innovation Theater be replaced with real innovation?

Overhaul of the Innovation Theater is not always necessary. If everyone involved is relatively happy and the mission is beneficial, be sure to keep it. It’s no joke that the promotions gained by the innovation team bring real benefits to investor perceptions. Perhaps the team is paying for advertising and public relations many times.

It sounds ironic, but some people will be happy with this arrangement. However, in most cases, this political marriage is not stable.

Because of its value, corporate parents are generally the instigators of creating innovation theaters. Their desire for good public relations takes precedence over their desire to make real change. They create a feedback cycle that rewards the innovation team for joining the press and making the company look good.

Second, as long as the project is of press value, parents double by giving the team the freedom to think big.

How to change things: But this can turn around. In general, it is up to the innovator to initiate the change to escape irrelevance, followed by structural changes.

An important step is the need to change the innovation staff compensation system to get the innovation team back in place. The incentive structure for team members needs to be reviewed in order to reward the innovations that are step-by-step, documented and implemented. Financial institutions have to pay them to join the organization of the company, rather than producing good public relations.

To perform a redirect, the team must first show management the future they are missing by not innovating. This is a daunting task and can embarrass executives with true innovation.

Ideally, this is followed by a proposal for the team to negotiate a position to benefit from the actual innovations the team has developed, or otherwise. Successful proposals represent a change in the ocean of dynamics between parents and innovators.

First and foremost, the team must have a financial interest in the success of the project. Therefore, management may be well involved in the process of embracing more innovation. This is “culturally sensitive” to management, as it is the only indicator known to date and many do not recognize the innovator’s performance without the associated dollar value.

By financially linking the team to the project, the team becomes the “player” in the corporate battle for resources, riding the manager’s radar in search of more than a theater. The moment a team can profit from innovation, or at least clearly show its dollar value, the innovation program becomes more meaningful to the team and the parent organization.

Straight Truth: This is a powerful drug. We need to make significant changes to team projects and how they measure their success. It makes many people uneasy.

For some, it is arguable whether innovation theater treatments are worse than illness. Leaving some theater in the innovation program may be feasible, and perhaps all that requires a more modest refocus.

That said, hard-resetting and accountability of what innovators do may be a necessary shock to get management attention to the true value of innovation in the future of the company.

Rich Turrin is the author of Innovation Lab Excellence: Digital Transformation from Inside. (Dig Deeper) He is an independent fintech and AI consultant based in Shanghai, helping clients navigate the Chinese technology market. He previously headed FinTech at IBM Cognitive Studios Singapore (IBMs Innovation Lab) and worked at IBM China.

