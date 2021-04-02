Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme GT Neo





Like March, April will be a busy month for smartphone makers. Most of the major smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and Realme will launch new smartphones this month. Let’s take a quick look at the top 10 smartphones due out in India in April 2021. Popular smartphones include the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F12, iQOO 7, Realme C25 and Realme GT Neo. ..Read also-India Xiaomis Mi 11 Ultra is expected to cost over Rs 70,000 and will be available on April 23

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be available in India on April 23rd. According to the report, premium flagship smartphones will be available in India for a price of over Rs 70,000. The company has not yet disclosed the official price. With the Mi 11 Ultra, Chinese smartphone makers are looking to adopt the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21.Read Also-Oppo F19 leaks Indian launch date, specs and other details online

Read more-Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India will be released on April 8th: Expected prices in India, how to watch live streams, etc.

Samsung Galaxy F12

The Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available in India on April 5th. Smartphones are already being teased with flipkart. Teaser has revealed some of the key specs for future Samsung smartphones, including a 90hz screen refresh rate, a 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Along with Samsung Galaxy F12, Korean smartphone makers will release Galaxy F02 in India on April 5th. Smartphones are also teased at Flipkart.com. The company has yet to reveal too much detail about the upcoming Galaxy F02.

iQOO 7

iQOO 7 is being teased to be available in India later this month. The release date has not yet been officially confirmed. It is said that future iQOO7 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and will adopt something like OnePlus 9. One of the key highlights of smartphones is said to be price. The price of iQOO7 in the future is said to be about 40,000 rupees in India.

Realme C25

Realme is ready to launch a new C-series smartphone in India. The launch event is set for April 8th. The top model is the Realme C25. Smartphones are already available in the global market. MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, up to 4GB LPDDR4X, up to 128GB internal storage, 6.5 inch display, 48 megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, 8 megapixel in-display self, 6000 mAh battery supporting 18 W fast charging.

Realme C20

Realme C20 is teased with a flipkart. The smartphone will be available on April 8th with the Realme C25. Realme smartphones feature a 5000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel AI triple rear camera, a high-capacity HD + display with 400 knit brightness and an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio, and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme C21

In addition to the Realme C20 and Realme C25, all smartphone makers are ready to launch the Realme C21 in India. The smartphone will be officially released on April 8th. Flipkart has already been teased with some key specifications and designs.

Oppo F19

All Oppo F19s will be available in India on April 6th. The phone will feature a full HD + AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, a 48 megapixel primary lens, and a triple camera setup that includes two. Megapixel depth sensor and 2 megapixel macro lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Other features of the phone are said to be: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 128GB internal storage, etc.

Realme GT Neo

Realme will soon launch the Realme GT Neo in India. 5G smartphones recently launched in China start at RMB 1,799 (equivalent to around Rs 20,000). As far as specs are concerned, the Realme GT Neo features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and 16. .. -Megapixel front camera, 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 10 Play

Infinix Hot 10 Play will also be available in India this month. The release date is set to April 19th. According to the report, Infinix Hot 10 Play will cost less than Rs 10,000. In terms of specs, the smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD + IPS display, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, a 6,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel self-portrait camera. I have.

