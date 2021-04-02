ARK invests in high-flying flagship ETFs rated by Morningstar as neutral





Morningstar has announced the first ratings for ARK Investment Managements’ major exchange-traded funds, but it’s not exactly shining.

The fund research firm began interviewing the ARK Innovation ETF on Wednesday, announcing an analysis by Robbie Green Gold, a strategist on Morningstar’s US Equity Strategy Team. Green Gold cites the fund’s lonely manager, inexperienced team, and lack of risk management as central factors in its neutral score, as ETFs traded as ARKK have a neutral rating. Said that.

Green Gold called on Thursday, saying the strategy lacks a powerful way to mitigate overall risk exposure. Although the company manages risk almost exclusively through bottom-up equity research, it lacks the formal constraints on overall risk exposure that most of its competitors have, nor the visibility of those risk exposures. It seems.

Greengold pointed out that ARK does not have a risk management team, but an investment team that simply assesses risk at the equity level.

He said this stands out both in the industry and in the category. It’s really below the industry standard.

The company typically invests about 10% of ARK’s assets in a single company and less than half of its assets in a single technology, but Greengold says these limits are in a very small portfolio of ARK. I emphasized that it is one of the construction rules.

That’s very few, Green Gold said. Most managers have far more parameters than that.

Cathie Woods ARK Invest’s flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF, is an actively managed fund that relies on investment in DNA technology, energy, automation and manufacturing, shared technology and services, and fintech.

Its neutral Morningstar rating shows that Morningstar analysts expect the fund to offer a zero or less commission-deducted alpha. Morningstar uses a five-level scale to rate funds, from gold to negative. Neutral rating is one step above negative.

Ratings are calculated using what Morningstar describes as the five pillars of an investment strategy: people, parents, processes, performance, and prices. Greengold said ARKK’s neutral assessment primarily reflects process, person, and parental scores. The process received below average scores, primarily due to lack of risk management, while people and parents received average scores.

Greengold also attributed ARKK’s neutral reputation to Wood, the only portfolio manager who launched the company in 2014. Long-term results.

In addition, Greengold cited a team of inexperienced analysts as an important component of the ARKK score. Most industry analysts have a master’s degree and industry experience, but ARK research-related job listings rarely require these requirements.

According to Greengolds notes, ARK is also struggling to maintain and develop talent.

These analysts have become product managers for technology-driven companies, he said on the phone. Therefore, they are no longer investment analysts.

ARK representatives did not get any comments from the press time.

