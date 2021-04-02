Front Pouch CEO: Partnering with Covia prepares us for rapid changes in the lives of older people





The senior living provider’s front pouch and Kovia have officially partnered, the organization announced Thursday. The combination creates nonprofits in 54 communities across four states, serving approximately 7,500 residents and more than 6,000 program and service participants.

Front Pouch and Covia first announced their intention to partner in June 2020. With the merger, Covia will add 7 senior living and 9 affordable housing communities to the front porch 12 senior living and 26 affordable housing communities. The integrated organization will be ranked 10th in the total number of units on the 2019 LeadingAge / Ziegler 200 list.

Going forward, the organization will run under the name Front Pouch and will be headed by John Woodward, who has been the CEO of the Glendale, CA-based organization since 2015. Covia CEO Kevin Gerber is retiring.

The partnership brings together two nonprofits with a reputation for innovation, and Woodward said the combination will enable them to respond quickly and effectively to changes in the living environment of older people over the next decade. thinking about.

Combine during Covid

Both Covia and Front Porch operate primarily in California and are not strangers to each other. The Covias Resident Services Coordinator supports the front pouch to care for the Ministry of Housing. However, leaders of the two organizations began seriously discussing the partnership in December 2019, Woodward told Senior Housing News.

After that, the executive committee had a discussion, in which Covid-19 attacked. When the pandemic hit the world, Front Pouch and Covia considered postponing the partnership.

Frankly, we were concerned about the benefits of the new entity and its ability to communicate its structure to the most important people. It is a resident, a colleague, a staff. We thought about it for a short time and, in fact, concluded that Covid’s challenge really emphasized the need to advance this combination.

Specifically, he said, given that there was no guidance for Covid-19, front pouch and covia leaders are already aware of the benefits of being able to share ideas and best practices. I will.

In addition, the pandemic emphasized the importance of securing scale and funding to respond to unforeseen crises. Covia and front porch were financially strong before the pandemic, but increasing scale and resources and lowering the cost of capital all became even more important goals.

According to Woodward, the board will not be held today and will be shocked to say, “My goodness, we didn’t realize that this could go from pretty good to really scary.” .. By combining resources and working together, I think people can overcome instability without making extreme choices.

Promotion of innovation

Front porch and Kovia leaders agreed with the growing need for scale, but believed that their organization would be well integrated from a cultural point of view.

Both organizations are born of a culture of change and innovation. According to Woodward, this also helped us work together effectively.

The front pouch is driven primarily by Chief Technology Officer Kari Olson and is highly regarded for its innovation. The front pouch has played a leading role in testing and improving technology for the elderly through innovation and well-being centers and humanizable frameworks.

For example, the organization was one of the first to pilot Amazon’s voice-launched Echo device and study its effectiveness in the living environment of the elderly, after which providers expanded their use of voice-first technology. ..

According to Woodward, the technology has proved valuable in alleviating the extraordinary isolation that older people have endured during Covid-19.

In Covias’ innovative play, the provider last year invested in Minka, a small house concept created by Dr. Bill Thomas. Covia saw Minka’s home as a promising way to create more affordable homes for the elderly, and perhaps workers, and aimed to create a demo home. ..

Woodward did not share updates on the progress of these plans, but said he was excited about the Minka model and was pleased to learn about Covias’ involvement during the partnership process.

He said he supports it and is probably looking forward to integrating some of our innovative technologies into it.

Achievement of integration and future strategy

The front pouch and Covia have already embarked on the process of integrating the system and process, but the integrated entity is not in a hurry to change the logo or brand at the local level.

Woodward pointed out that the identity of the community and its individuals may be the most important asset we have. … Later we will work on branding and identification adaptation, but the first thing to do is to work with the population to listen and there to not only continue the support they have enjoyed, but also to improve it. To understand what happened.

And for that reason, the integrated organization does not want to eliminate workers.

Everyone had to work, but we planned to work in a different way in the future, Woodward said.

Although there may be personnel changes at the corporate level, Woodward also emphasized that the boards and executives of both organizations are working together to find a common ground. The merger will help overcome inertia within any organization, allowing even successful companies to tackle long-standing problems and think in new ways, he said.

He said it really gives people permission to reset and rebuild.

In terms of what the future holds, integrating the two organizations to maximize efficiency is an immediate priority. Long-term greenfield development is unlikely given the associated costs and timeframes, and Woodward anticipates that it will need to remain agile and responsive to increasingly dynamic market conditions.

Similar messages have recently been sent to affiliates by other nonprofits such as Transforming Age, SHAG, Human Good and Presbys Inspired Life.

The future is unpredictable. We are not ready to say that this is the direction for the next decade, but we know that change can accelerate during this period. And if you get the chance, you need to move and redeploy resources. We are confident that this merger will improve our ability to do so.

