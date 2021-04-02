Realme Buds Air 2 Review: Affordable True Wireless Active Noise Cancellation





Realme, a popular smartphone maker, has been working hard to build a wide range of audio products at competitive prices. While the range covers wired, neckband style wireless, and true wireless earphones, the company wisely focuses on the true wireless segment and excels with useful features such as active noise cancellation and app support. Released the product. The latest release of Realme is the Buds Air 2, a pair of true wireless earphones that promises a great feature set at a very affordable price.

In Rs. 3,299, Realme Buds Air 2 is one of the cheapest true wireless earphones with active noise canceling available in India, and other features such as app support and touch control make it even more attractive. To The successor to the company’s first true wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air is now the best pair of true wireless earphones available for purchase below Rs. 3,500, or is it too good to be true? Check it out in our review.

Realme Buds Air 2 fit and improved ANC

The price and name of the Realme Buds Air 2 lies between the recently launched Realme Buds Air Pro, which was launched over a year ago (and strangely still priced at Rs 3,999). It means that you are. Sold at Rs. 4,999. I think Buds Air 2 has the same features and specifications as Buds Air Pro, making more expensive products redundant.

There are some design changes between Realme Buds Air 2 and its predecessor 2019. The most important of these is the switch to proper canal fitting. This allows for proper sound insulation to support active noise canceling and provides a secure fit. The stems have a glossy finish and the earpieces look good for the price. In my opinion, this headset is available in two colors, white and black, both of which look equally classy and wise.

The top of the stem of each earpiece is touch-sensitive and can be used to control some Realme Buds Air 2 features such as playback, calling the voice assistant, and active noise cancellation. These controls can be customized via the RealmeLink app, and you can even set different controls for the left and right earpieces.

What I didn’t like was the responsiveness of the touch sensor. The lack of a specially defined touch-sensitive area, and the fact that the stem is curved, meant that many attempts were required to get the earphones to respond to touch commands. The headset was also a bit slower to respond than I wanted, even if the tap gesture was registered.

Realme Buds Air 2 sits between Buds Air and the recently launched Buds Air Pro from a positioning perspective.

The Realme Buds Air 2’s pebble-shaped charging case matches the color of the earpiece. It has a discreet pairing button on the side and a USB Type-C port at the bottom to support fast charging. The case is compact and looks and feels as good as you would expect from the price of this headset. The sales package includes a short charging cable and a total of 3 pairs of silicone ear tips for a customized fit.

RealmeLink, the company’s app for a variety of IoT devices and accessories, is available for both iOS and Android. However, the range of audio products is not supported by the iOS app, so if you are using the Android app, you can only control headsets such as the Realme Buds Air 2. When these earphones are paired with your Android device, the app will automatically detect them and display specific settings and controls. There’s also Google FastPair, which associates your headset with your Google account the first time you set up your headset on your Android device.

The app displays the specific battery level of the two earpieces and the charging case. You can switch between noise control modes, activate game mode for low-latency audio transmission, and choose a sound mode to customize sound characteristics. You can also change the touch controls, turn in-ear detection on or off, and update the firmware. Many of the affordable true wireless headsets offer an app experience, not to mention the best.

In terms of specifications and features, the Realme Buds Air 2 excels on paper. Earphones require a 10mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.2 for connections that support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, and a response delay of 88ms in low latency mode. With active noise canceling, the claimed noise reduction is up to 25 dB and the earpieces are IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Both the Realme Buds Air 2’s charging case and earpieces are fast charged and, as Realme states, can play for up to 120 minutes after 10 minutes of charging. In my tests, the earpiece ran at medium to loud volume for about 3 hours and 30 minutes with ANC turned on. The charging case added 4 more full charges to the earpiece for about 17-18 hours of listening per charging cycle, and the case and earpiece could be fully charged from the sky within 2 hours. ..

Good ANC, Realme Buds Air 2 normal sound

One of the key features is primarily defined for Realme Buds Air 2’s active noise cancellation. Among the most affordable true wireless headsets with this premium feature, this is, of course, something that many potential buyers will consider. The active noise cancellation of this earphone is worth the price, but we’ll talk more about this later.

Realme Buds Air 2 has a 10mm dynamic driver

When it comes to sound quality, the Realme Buds Air 2 is pretty much what you would expect from a true wireless earphone at this price, but it’s not the best in this segment. Sound characteristics are biased towards bass, but not extremely. At moderate volume, the sound is clean, but there aren’t many details, and at high volume, the top tends to be a bit high-pitched.

Starting with Answers by Astropilot, things started smoothly at the beginning of this mellow, calm track, but there was always a hint that the treble was a bit too sharp. When the beat started, the strong bass came to the fore and the high-pitched treble became even more prominent. These two extreme frequencies tended to overwhelm the midrange, and drivers could have a hard time keeping up with the pace of the truck.

Switching to the faster and more vibrant My Mind’s Made Up by Kraak and Smaak, the bass dominated this track and the punch was often a bit too strong. The track pace further emphasized the limited level of detail and precision of the Realme Buds Air 2. It sounds a lot better than the Boat Airdopes 441, but there was a significant gap in the sound when compared to the OnePlus Buds Z. , Our current top pick around Rs. 3,000.

Bass aggression, high-pitched highs, generally narrow sound stages, and simple sounds really made a difference only when the volume level exceeded 75%. Below that, these problems became less noticeable and less noticeable, but they also generally sounded dull. I didn’t dislike the sonic features of the Realme Buds Air 2, but I felt it was missing. Realme tries to make up for this with active noise cancellation. In fact, if you need it, you’ll get decent ANC performance at that price.

Like Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Air 2’s active noise cancellation is basic, but capable and functional. Bass drone noise, such as air conditioners and common hums outdoors in the city, can be moderately reduced. However, earphones could not significantly reduce the noise of ceiling fans and vacuum cleaner robots. It helped make the music a little easier to listen to, but the quality of ANC is far from the quality of midrange options such as Oppo Enco X and Huawei Freebuds 3i.

The transparency mode was reasonably good, but it sounded a bit sharper and not as natural as the Realme Buds Air Pro. Realme Buds Air 2 connections and call quality are decent. The audio was clear at both ends of the call, and even at a distance of about 10-12 feet from the paired smartphone, there was no impact on connection stability and sound quality. Low latency mode provided a reasonable level of latency reduction while maintaining connection stability, but this had a negative impact on both battery life and sound quality.

This is one of the most affordable true wireless headsets with active noise canceling currently available in India.

verdict

Realme Buds Air 2’s true wireless earphones are special for one big reason. It’s a decent and functional active noise cancellation at a relatively low price. Apart from this, there is also good design, connectivity and performance for voice calls, but my admiration for these earphones is not enough when it comes to sound quality. The Buds Air 2 isn’t bad at all, but it’s best described as normal. The heavy bass signature may be suitable for some listeners, but the lack of detail and character hinders these earphones.

Buy Realme Buds Air 2 only if your budget is less than Rs. 3,500 and absolutely active noise canceling is required. If you can do it without it, the OnePlus Buds Z is a cheaper, better-sounding earphone that provides a more satisfying overall experience. If you can raise your budget to about Rs, we recommend that you also consider options such as Lypertek Levi and OppoEnco W51. 5,000.

Which is the best true wireless earphone under Rs? 10,000? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

