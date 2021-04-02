New advanced TV insights from Google Ad Manager





Advanced TV ratings, or the use of digital technology to watch TV content, continues to accelerate with new direct-to-consumer apps and free ad-supported TV services. We publish our second annual Google Ad Manager Advanced TV Inventory Report to help our partners gain insights into how 2020 impacted the trend of advanced TV monetization. .. This data understands how viewers are watching advanced TV content, what opportunities exist to monetize this content, and where to focus strategies to increase revenue. Helps you to.

To uncover these insights, we analyzed 35 global advanced TV partners using Google Ad Manager. This year’s report focuses on 2020 and is a bit different from the 2019 report. In particular, we focused on advanced television partners with long-term and temporary commercial inventories to analyze only television-like content. The report analyzes both live and on-demand video (VOD) content and covers the date range from Q3 2019 to Q4 2020.

Four sections of the report explain how last year’s situation prompted the industry’s future transition.

COVID-19 recovery

As you can see, in the second quarter of the recession, advertisers withdrew from most channels, including advanced television. However, even within the depth of Connected TV (CTV) in the second quarter, we found that viewers streamed more content, resulting in increased ad impressions for one device type. Similarly, programmatic was also of paramount importance during this period, providing flexibility for both publishers and advertisers, resulting in a much less reduction than traditional bookings.

Viewer insights

By 2020, more ads will continue to appear on CTVs than any other device in the world, but the environment people are seeing is changing. For example, in-app impressions showed a significant increase in 2020 as more people moved to over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps and adopted CTV devices.

Trading trends

Traditional bookings continued to lead in 2020, but programmatic trading grew faster as advanced TV partners jumped at the opportunity to increase demand, improve efficiency and diversify their sources of demand.

Livestreaming performance

When the pandemic first occurred, all live events were frozen. However, when live sports resumed in the middle of the year, advanced TV emerged to serve fans who couldn’t attend directly, and the live impression grew much faster than VOD.

Advanced TV ratings, CTV devices, in-app impressions, programmatic trading types, and live events were the lead stories of last year’s advanced TV monetization trends. If you want to dig deeper, take a closer look at these insights and suggestions for the future in the 2020 Advanced TV Inventory Report.

