The American Rheumatology Network (ARN) and Trio Health (Trio) form ARN Clinical Research, a technology-enabled solution for accelerating clinical trials.





Summerville, South Carolina, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / -American Rheumatology Network (ARN) has partnered with Trio Health to launch ARN Clinical Research to transform drug development for rheumatism research. This technology-driven solution integrates the power of the ARN network with Trio’s proven data management technology to develop a real-time, integrated platform that enables manufacturers to reach their goals faster.

The American Rheumatology Network (ARN) is a national network of over 35 community-based physician practice with over 250 providers, 66 locations, and over 370,000 patients. The ARN site has been involved in clinical trials for over 25 years and has conducted over 1,500 individual rheumatism trials. Michael Cooper, CEO of ARN, said: “The launch of this solution integrates ARN practices and provides state-of-the-art resources to support manufacturers’ drug development efforts to transform rheumatoid arthritis.

Trio’s MDX platform includes real-time access to patient data and physicians throughout the patient’s journey. This sophisticated platform provides highly customized data with full EMR access and two-way capabilities. The database currently covers 100% of ARN sites with full EMR access and two-way data. The platform not only extracts transactional data, but also acts as a central hub for data capture and validation that provides regulatory grade accuracy. Trio’s clinical data team has real-time access to patient-level data to process unstructured data, eliminating the burden on ARN members.

The newly established ARN clinical study is in a unique position to catalyze growth, innovation and evolution in rheumatoid arthritis clinical trials and research. This collaboration includes an experienced team of scientific steering committees, data scientists who generate evidence-based insights, and dedicated, experienced clinical operations and analytics teams. This integrated platform is built to be smarter, faster, and better equipped to deploy exciting new clinical research models such as distributed and hybrid tests, practical tests, and synthetic arms. I am. ARN Clinical Research supports the entire product life cycle, including physician advisory boards, rapid clinical trial launch, patient recruitment, data management, analytics, and commercial analytics to support targeted engagement tactics. Provide service.

Ramita Tandon, Chief Operating Officer of Trio Health, said: “Using the power of patient experience in a real-world environment to advance clinical research requires a different approach than traditional R & D business models.” ARN Clinical Research puts patients in hours vs. weeks according to the protocol. Can be quickly identified and validated for clinical feasibility and source documentation. “

About the American Rheumatoid Network

The American Rheumatology Network (“ARN”) is a physician-led organization that works to improve healthcare by empowering independent rheumatology practice across the country. Through our network, physicians and care managers have access to best business practices, innovative practice performance technologies, differentiated drug contracts, and value-based treatment channels. For more information, please visit our website Americanrheum.com.

About trio health

Trio Health is a leading provider of real-world data and insights with unmatched data management capabilities. Trio’s mission is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first type, Multi-Disease Platform (MDX), tracks patients throughout the course of treatment and gives biopharmacy, specialty pharmacies, and physicians access to information and opportunities that do not exist elsewhere. Provides access. For more information, please visit www.triohealth.com.

Source Trio Health

