Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro Earn Over $ 182 Million Per Minute On First Sale





Xiaomi recently announced the new Mi11 series in its native China. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are also the first in the country to go on sale. The company has revealed that selling new phones has been quite successful for Xiaomi. The company made a bold claim to generate 1.2 billion yuan ($ 182.85 million) in just one minute from the sale.

According to a Gizmochina report, the device is out of stock in China following Xiaomis’ popular flash sale.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro are powered by Qualcomms’ latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Mi 11 comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a QHD + resolution that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The screen is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a 50MP Samsung primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 Ultra Wide lens, and a telemacro lens. The front-facing snapper has a 20MP sensor.

The Mi 11 Pro features a similarly sized 6.8-inch screen with a curved Samsung AMOLED screen. The device also gets a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports Dolby Vision with a peak brightness of 1700 nits.

The Pro model also features a similar 50MP Samsung primary lens. However, the Pro version of the phone comes with an 8MP periscope lens. The ultra-wide lens is 13M Punt. The front camera is equipped with a 20MP unit.

Both Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro have a 5000mAh battery unit that supports 67W wired fast charging and 67W wireless fast charging.

