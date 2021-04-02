DRAG v0.3.0.0 EARLY ACCESS DOWNLOAD FREE





DRAG v0.3.0.0 Early Access Free PC game setup download in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing racing, simulation and sports game.

DRAG v0.3.0.0 Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview DRAG is an off-road time-attack racing game with physical suspension simulation and soft-frame tire model that allows for competitive racing. It can be operated with a gamepad or keyboard and supports steering wheels including full force feedback. 4CPT physics means that contact patches and hull components are fully simulated, making realistic weight transfer, true steering and over-steering possible. Show off your off-road racing skills and do anything from road braking to Scandinavian flicks. * Wheel-to-wheel race online PvP * Compete in 24 single attack challenges with global leaderboards * New special event unlocks every Tuesday * Active Discord community * Online community races every evening on weekends

How does the multiplayer mode work?

The online mode has two components. A qualification in which you determine the best time and see others as ghosts. Second, a multi-lap race with active crashes, following the opponents down their riverbed, hence the name of the game “DRAG”. Firing them increases your engine’s power output for a short period of time, defeating an opponent damages both cars, and the Joker lap is a slightly longer track that each driver must take once in a race. If you do not take the Joker until the last lap, the normal path will be blocked. Use the Joker to secure your position when you are ahead or pass your opponents without the risk of damage. The joker roll is a strategic element that you can use to your advantage. Live free times are shown for all drivers, so you can judge when it is right to take the Joker. DRAG combines time attack and wheeled racing with deep and challenging driving physics. Join our community on Discord:

Technical specifications for this release. Game version: V0.3.0.0 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Early AccessGame File name: DRAG_v0_3_0_0_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 4.5 GBMD5SUM: cbf1f452f4c25eaa0dd3a.0

Before you start DRAG v0.3.0.0 Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i3 Memory: 4GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 460DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 10GB available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 580 or NVIDIA GTX 760DirectX: version 11 Network: Internet connection Extensive storage: 10 GB available spaceDRAG v0.3.0.0 early access free download

Click on below button to start DRAG v0.3.0.0 Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

