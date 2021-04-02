Google proved I was right, Chrome was a bloated memory hog





In early March, I cited Google Chrome’s insatiable desire for RAM and battery life as a good reason to dump the stock browser that comes with the operating system in preference.

Google Chrome fans were cross-armed (yes, there are fans in the browser) and called me forged my claim and asked to back up my claim.

I didn’t have to. Google has done the job for me.

Chrome version 89 was released in mid-March and promised “significant memory savings” on Windows 10, improved memory handling on macOS, and improved performance on Android.

And these weren’t small improvements based on Google’s own data.

In Windows 10, Chrome 89 saves 22% memory in the browser process, 8% in the renderer, and 3% in the GPU, and discards memory from non-current foreground tabs, recovering up to 100 MiB per tab. Has been used.

MacOS users will see 8% memory savings and up to 65% improvement in Apple Energy Impact score.

Android users can use up to 5% more memory, 7.5% faster startup times, and up to 2% faster page loads.

As I said, these are important improvements.

But is Chrome still consuming a lot of bloated memory?

I’m running Chrome 89 on Windows 10, macOS and Android and it has improved memory usage and responsiveness, but the most noticeable change is the power usage of my macOS laptop. It’s hard to consider the workload during actual use, but we estimate that version 89 will give you 30 minutes of battery life compared to 88.

I also felt that Windows 10 was more responsive, but under heavy load, it feels like Chrome is back in a memory-intensive way.

Even the slightest improvements in Android support my claim that the best and optimized browser for any platform is the stock browser.

Better Google Chrome is good, but it doesn’t change the fact that Google is still catching up. And since Google has developed a fan base and turned the browser into a mini-platform that users find difficult to escape, Chrome doesn’t really have to be the best.

comment? Thoughts? Please include them in the comments below.

