10 IoT trends that will disrupt the tech world in 2021





Illustration: IoT for everyone

In the midst of economic challenges in 2020, such as the dramatic transition to remote work and the growing demand for a more efficient interconnected global economy, research is now resuming an important IoT trend. It suggests that we are in a position to accelerate the global economy and provide answers to growing demand. For a diversified economy in 2021.

From online shopping to booking tickets and bookings, evolving digital platforms have allowed society to switch from traditional work and commerce methodologies to more dynamic digital interactions. One of the main reasons this has become possible is the widespread access to common technologies that have enabled society to connect, communicate, and do business remotely. Even in the midst of a pandemic, we, the global community, have benefited from technology to stay informed, connected and involved.

Throughout 2021, some interesting developments will be seen through the rise of some new technologies and the acceleration of existing technologies. Looking at the different data from different providers, you should have a solid idea of ​​what the IoT trends and IoT market will look like in the coming years.

Understand what the Internet of Things is and how IoT trends are shaping the world of technology today.

10 IoT Trends 1 in 2021 set to disrupt the tech world.Cyber ​​security

Cybercriminals are constantly striving to steal important organizational information and sell it in the black market, including customer and employee details and citizen details in government records. The latest cybersecurity threats include cybercrime, ransomware, cryptojacking, IoT attacks, government-sponsored attacks, and cyberphysical attacks. Today, millions of people are moving to remote work and are at risk of cyberattacks due to the lack of effective cyber protection measures. As more and more employees move to work from home, cybersecurity professionals and IoT advocates are developing new technologies and IoT-enabled security strategies to fill this gap.

2. Edge computing

By 2021, edge computing is expected to grow exponentially with remote work and COVID-19. This technology will create a new type of business that facilitates post-export and answers some of the most pressing challenges associated with COVID-19 remote work and distributed employee networks. According to Forrester, discontinued marketers have a significant share of the public cloud market, boosted by the fact that major retailers such as HPE, Dell and IBM are developing solutions for the edge with cloud-like capabilities. May be retained and maintained. Faced with an increasingly dynamic workforce, edge computing enables businesses to serve customers in new areas and support greater flexibility and control.

3. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to continue to provide immense value to organizations in 2021. Through tremendous growth over the last decade, AI continues to support key corporate and government processes, ensuring uninterrupted delivery, social distance, and even support. Accelerate understanding of the new COVID-19 virus and accelerate the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Especially in e-commerce, research suggests that AI will enable organizations to more effectively market to their customers, based on the behavioral data presented by their customers through this massive economic shift with COVID-19. I will. So far, AI-enabled IoT is projected to accelerate business and continue to drive new innovations in today’s new dynamic business environment throughout 2021.

4. Hyper automation

Hyper-Automation refers to a set of digital technologies that can transform your organization. These advanced technologies include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), automated robotic systems (RPA), and advanced algorithms. Hyper-automation can be thought of as similar to automation. The two are related, but not the same. Automation refers to automation features and processes, but hyper-automation builds on traditional automation processes by incorporating these new technologies such as AI, ML, RPA, and advanced algorithms. It is predicted that this evolution of automation will enable organizations to not only simply automate the processes leading up to 2021 but also to automate these processes in an intelligent and proactive way.

5. Decentralized cloud

Decentralized cloud computing allows you to place your data center anywhere. Eliminate organizational challenges related to data compliance and delays. This unique cloud-native design architecture approach is designed to allow organizations to manage all distributed resources (applications and data in multiple clouds, asset entries, and the infrastructure that supports them) in a single logical cloud. I will. Leading cloud providers such as AWS Outposts, Microsoft Azure Stack, and Google Anthos have made significant financial and resource investments to show that decentralized cloud computing is the primary focus of public cloud space for the near future. I’ve been.

6. As a service

As-a-service – is a service delivery model that allows you to use cloud-based, demanding services without spending a lot of money. As-a-service or anything-as-a-service (XaaS) consumes the technology you need, such as cloud-native services, AI, and machine learning (ML). Companies around the world are looking for cost-effective ways to maintain critical business processes, so moving to a service model reduces capital spending while maintaining the use of critical technologies and services. can. And to address these IoT trends, it has been suggested that IoT technology aims to bridge the gap in connecting organizations and individuals to service-based solutions.

7. Increased public cloud spending

Cloud computing introduces a new type of application that enables businesses to operate from anywhere, allows staff to work from home, sustains global purchases, and can be used in weeks or days. I will. With growing demand on major cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and Alibaba, researchers have found in many ways that pandemics are enhancing the value and suitability of the cloud.

8. IoT trends boost 5G development

All major wireless providers are in the early stages of 5G deployment. This technology promises to accelerate the connectivity of remote IoT devices, significantly enhancing the reach and capabilities of IoT-enabled devices. This 5G growth is projected to drive innovation and increase global consumer demand for the near future.

9. Traffic management

In every major city in the world, traffic and congestion is a major pain that people spend more time on the road during the day than their families. Long journeys undermine the economic productivity of cities around the world and make endless traffic a major concern. Recent IoT trends suggest that IoT technology is well suited to meet this challenge. Today, organizations are releasing solutions aimed at designing more intelligent traffic grids aimed at reducing unwanted traffic and congestion by using IoT embedded technology in vehicles and transportation systems. ..

10. Logistics

Improved cost performance and improved revenue opportunities are the two main benefits of today’s IoT-enabled supply chain. In fact, the big companies are the first operators to adopt open-arm IoT and are expected to enjoy the benefits in the coming years. An I-powered robot with a built-in camera and QR scanner can quickly navigate the product database, search for products in the right place in the repository, and improve efficiency over and over again.

How IoT trends will evolve in 2021

Not surprisingly, the recent economic changes and changes in global labor culture up to 2021 have created many challenges. From working from home to the financial difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations and individuals have been in the hands of real challenges over the last few months. But big challenges have great opportunities. As the global market begins to resume normal medical practices in 2021, these IoT trends will not only bring the world back to a healthy level of economic development, but also accelerate innovation and accelerate global economic growth. It is set to lead to the near future.

