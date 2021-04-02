NBA 2K21 heads to Apple Arcade with new special edition





The NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, listed here for the iPad version, is currently in the Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade will significantly enhance its platform on Friday, adding a special edition of the NBA 2K21 to its ever-growing list of games. A new version, called the NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition, brings the hit basketball video game franchise to Apple’s game subscription service.

In a press release accompanying the news, Publisher 2K advertises that the Apple Arcade version of NBA 2K21 will feature “a brand new graphics engine that offers the highest gameplay resolution ever experienced on Apple devices.”

Among the available game modes are a 5v5 quick match using the “latest NBA roster for the 2020-2021 season”, a black top park mode for pick-up games, online multiplayer, and the popular NBA 2K story mode. There is My Career. Create your own player for a virtual NBA experience.

As with other Apple Arcade titles, there is no additional charge for those who already subscribe to Apple’s video game service, but the only way to play on iOS devices is to use Apple Arcade. Unlike last year’s NBA 2K20, which you buy once on the App Store for $ 6 (6, AU $ 10), there is no additional charge to buy this game. The new game can be played on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac and used with an Xbox or PlayStation DualShock controller for a more console-like experience.

First launched in 2019, Apple Arcade is a major step forward for iPhone makers’ games. The subscription service included with Apple One Bundler can be purchased separately for $ 5 per month (5, AU $ 8) and offers over 150 games on Apple devices. There is a particular lack of major titles that gamers have become accustomed to when playing on consoles and PCs.

The addition of NBA 2K, one of the best-selling console games in the United States on a daily basis, not only gives Apple the hottest title ever, but also adds a genre that the platform lacked. Previously, sports titles on Apple’s services consisted of more casual arcade-like games such as Ballistic Baseball, Socialable Soccer 2020, and the hockey game Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. Ultimate Rivals: The Court, the successor to The Rink’s basketball base, will appear at Apple Arcade later this year.

Buy a new device and get a 3-month free trial of Apple Arcade. Also, if you are signing up for the service for the first time, you can get a free one-month trial. To try Apple Arcade, open the App Store and tap the small joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.

