Cyber ​​Group Offers Great Fun and Innovation at Gigant Club





Earlier this year, Cyber ​​Group Studios received the Epic Mega Grant from Epic Games. With this funding, we have fulfilled our mission to accelerate our ability to create immersive entertainment experiences and to provide film-quality content and interactive games.

This means an incredible acknowledgment of the team’s efforts over the last 18 months, and more specifically, this last Covid-19 year, said Cyber ​​Group Studios sales, acquisitions, and new media. Says Raphaelle Mathieu, Senior Vice President. It has benefited from the support of the team, with the team to optimize the pipeline and to be able to immediately use the technology for traditional animations that are no longer traditional thanks to this amazing input. It means that we are working more closely with each other.

MegaGrant will step up the company’s efforts to launch a new virtual production pipeline, including a real-time rendering and motion capture studio powered by Unreal Engine in Roubaix, France.

According to Matthew, Roubaix’s new studio will be the main pipeline for real-time animated content and filming. Since we need an actor to play the scene, the director’s work and direction will change completely. It helps us speed up the production process and create content with incredible fluidity of movement for the character. Soon, we’ll be able to implement some of this technology in the largest series under development, such as the Monster in My Pocket and Alex Player announced at the Cartoon Forum.

The new studio will host state-of-the-art virtual production, real-time rendering, and hybrid magnetic / optical motion capture studios. According to Matthew, the goal is to create unique content in a very limited time frame to enrich IP and the brands we have developed.

Gigant Club marks Cybergroup’s first 100% digital native and 100% real-time animation series. This dinosaur adventure extends the success of the company’s anime series Gigantosaurus. Each episode of the Gigant Club presents fascinating facts about the Cretaceous and provides an interesting comparison with today’s world. Featuring breathtaking landscapes and locations, the series is hosted by real-time animated dinosaurs that captivate viewers with games, songs, and thematic segments.Kids will be involved in the series, thanks to the original content and also because it will be enriched [Gigantosaurus] Matthew says the universe they love.

The plan is to make high-quality Giganto Club content available on a variety of platforms, depending on the various partnerships that the Cyber ​​Group has entered into in each region.

Gigant clubs are arguably the first of its kind, and we will certainly use technology and other IPs to develop other digital native content, Matthew says. Frankly, the possibilities are huge today and the first reaction from the market is truly incredible. That’s just the beginning. Real-time processes enable many new possibilities, including live performance possibilities. A whole new world of possibilities is coming and enriching our content!

