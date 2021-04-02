Can I increase traffic with Google Search Console?





One of the main goals of digital marketing is to increase the amount of traffic that visits your website, which can be achieved in a variety of ways. The great thing about online marketing is that there are so many channels and tools you can explore and use to maximize traffic.

Among these useful tools is Google Search Console, one of the most versatile SEO tools available. Many people tend to use Google Search Console as an analytics platform for displaying website metrics such as total clicks, total impressions, and average position. However, in reality it is possible to do more than that.

Did you know that 90% of web pages do not receive organic traffic from Google? If your website doesn’t receive much organic traffic and you haven’t used Google Search Console yet, you may have missed a valuable tool.

This article describes what Google Search Console is and how you can use this tool to increase website traffic.

What is Google Search Console?

Google Search Console is a web service created by Google that allows you to measure the performance of your website. Until May 2015, this tool was called Google Webmaster Tools. Since then, Google has introduced a new version of Search Console, bringing new updates to its tools, including new features, features, and user interface tweaks. We’ve also removed old deprecated features that help streamline the tool.

Key features of Google Search Console:

Measure website traffic and performance. Shows website coverage and indexing status. Check the mobile performance and speed of your website. Identify potential security issues. Analyze external and internal links.

Now that you’re used to Google Search Console, how can you use this tool to increase website traffic?

If you haven’t set up Google Search Console yet, read this brief guide to walk you through the setup process.

Use Google Search Console

If you’re new to Google Search Console and don’t know how to use this tool effectively, read carefully some of the key checklist items that will help your website and its performance.

Keyword analysis

One of the most useful features of Google Search Console is the ability to provide website performance data. This includes data about website clicks, pages with the most clicks, countries visited by the most popular sources, devices that visit your website, and more.At the top left of the page[パフォーマンス]You can view the performance data by clicking the tab.

Google Search Console[パフォーマンス]Tab image.

While it’s useful to see your website’s clicks and impressions, it’s just as important to analyze your keywords to see where you can improve your SEO. Search Console displays data about your CTR and the average ranking position on each page.

To view this information, at the top[平均クリック率]With a box[平均掲載順位]Click on the box[パフォーマンス]I need to add some columns to the page.

Add the CTR and Position columns to Search Console.

You should now see the CTR and Position columns further down the page. You can use this information to get a good idea of ​​the performance of each keyword in terms of ranking and click-through. What we want to do now with this data is to see which keywords are receiving a lot of impressions but have a lower rank. To do this[インプレッション]Click the column to sort the highest impressions by the lowest.

Filter keywords by “impressions”.

This will show you all the keywords that have been viewed the most, as well as the position of each keyword on the right.

On Google, most clicks tend to go to the top three search results, and if you’re not ranked high in your target terms, you may be missing a significant amount of traffic. All of these impressive keywords are unlikely to be ranked at the top of Google, but you can select some of the main related keywords to focus on. I have the impression that these keywords have been seen, but I would like to raise awareness by raising the ranking of these keywords.

As the ranking of these high impression keywords goes up, the clickthrough rate is expected to go up as more people are looking at our website.

To keep things simple, you might want to start by skimming the list and finding keywords that rank just outside page 1 (positions 10 and above). Because these keywords are just outside page 1, you may get faster results by optimizing the pages related to these quick-win terms.

To see the pages where a particular keyword is ranked, click on the keyword, then click on the keyword.[ページ]Click the column.

Display the keyword “page”.

You can use this information to identify which pages you can improve and which keywords you need to focus on optimizing.

Check for indexing issues

Another important checklist item in Google Search Console is to check your website’s index. If all website pages are indexed by Google, this means that Google’s crawler bot has successfully detected your website and indexed the information from your website. This is an automated process, and Google will automatically detect and update the index page. If your website is not indexed by Google, this can mean that there is something that prevents the crawler from finding your website.

To check the status of indexing, in the left column[カバレッジ]Click.

Google Search Console[カバレッジ]Tab image.

In the Coverage section, you need to look for pages that are classified as Enabled, Enabled with Warning, Error, and Excluded.

Enabled means that the web page has been successfully crawled and indexed. Valid with a warning means that the web page has been crawled and indexed, but a problem has been found. The error means that the web page could not be indexed. Excluded means that the web page was not indexed. It wasn’t indexed because it identified something that indicated that the page shouldn’t be indexed.

A valid URL is appropriate because it means that Google has successfully detected and indexed these pages. However, if it is enabled or excluded with errors, warnings, you should check these pages. If you click on these errors, Search Console will take you to all the affected pages and you can see them.

As you can see in the image below, you may see different status types, which can be very difficult to understand what the error message means and how to resolve the page.

An example image of an indexing error in Google Search Console.

To find out more about the meaning of these status reasons, Google has described all these status types here.

Keep in mind that indexing pages can take days for Google to process and is not ready to go. After resolving these indexing issues, Search Console may take several days to resolve the error.

Make sure the page is mobile friendly

Nowadays, most people tend to browse the Internet using their mobile phones or tablets, so Google is putting more emphasis on websites that need to be mobile-friendly. It’s also one of the ranking factors that Google considers as part of its algorithm for ranking websites. A poor mobile experience on a user’s website reduces the likelihood that the user will return and reduces traffic.

One of the useful features of Search Console is the ability to check if your website has mobile usability issues.

To view this section, in the left column[モバイルユーザビリティ]Click.

Google Search Console[モバイルユーザビリティ]Tab image.

Search Console divides the information into two sections. One for error issues and the other for valid pages. Valid means that these web pages have few or no mobile usability issues. The error means that there is an important issue to address on these web pages.

The most common types of errors are:

Text is too small to read Clickable elements are too close Content is wider than screen

If you see other errors and don’t know what they mean or how to resolve them, you can find out more here.

If you see any of these errors, click the error to see a list of pages affected by this error. You can then go to the page and make any necessary modifications.

Image of mobile usability issues on the “Text is too small to read” page.

When you’re happy that these usability issues have been resolved, go back to Search Console and[修正の検証]You can click. This will start validation testing, and Search Console will send you an update email when these changes are validated.

Google Search Console offers many more useful features besides those described above. It’s also important to check these issues regularly in Search Console so that you can keep track of your website’s performance.

Contact us for SEO services

If you are interested in developing an online marketing strategy, please contact an SEO expert. We have many years of experience building custom digital marketing strategies for a variety of businesses.

Please call 0121 439 5450 or use the contact form.

