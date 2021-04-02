Vanderbilt Civil Engineers Designing Technology-Driven Decision-Making and Disaster Response Tools for Houston Food Banks | Vanderbilt News





Hiba Baroud, an assistant professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering, is a co-principal researcher in a project that develops and deploys tools that intelligently assist in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. The project is centered around Harris County, Texas, which was hit by this winter storm and the associated public health emergencies, and includes Houston Food Bank as a key community partner.

Project “Fair Food Security: Disaster-Resistant Supply Chain for Pandemics and Extreme Weather” Wins Stage 1 of the Civic Innovation Challenge, a national competition for research and action in a smart and connected community domain It was chosen. This challenge is funded by the National Science Foundation, the US Department of Energy, and the US Department of Homeland Security.

Hiba Baroud (Vanderbilt University)

Our project aims to create a technology-enabled, data-driven decision-making tool that improves the resilience and coordination of the Houston Food Bank and its supply chain. Its purpose is to quickly collect critical data from vulnerable populations while protecting privacy, in addition to designing tools to assess the capabilities of relief organizations and use computational game theory to map local food needs. Includes sorting.

Food Insecurity In 2020, 23% of children and 14% of households in Harris County were affected by a lack of consistent and reliable access to nutritious food. Extreme weather, including this winter’s storm, global pandemics and financial hardship, exacerbated this problem, but a disaster in a food bank in a limited area of ​​incomplete data and volatile pro bono input. Preparation and decision making.

This work is led by Ioannis A. Kakadiaris, Hugh Roy, and a professor of computer science at the University of Houston at Lillie Cranz Cullen University. Other co-principal researchers for this project are Elizabeth Fletcher, Susie Gronses, Aaron Lasca and Bruce Race of the University of Houston, and CIVIC’s partner is Kenya Way.

This unprecedented era has identified the need for projects like these to apply the technology solutions available to ensure the health and well-being of our community, says Qashqai. I did. Work with your community partners to design a solution as you prepare for Stage 2 of the Civic Innovation Challenge.

The team was awarded $ 50,000 to support the improvement of the project. At the end of Stage 1, NSF will select a number of Stage 2 winners, each receiving up to $ 1 million in awards to assist in the implementation of the project.

The contest, which involves citizen and community partners, coupled with an aggressive and fast-paced timeline, empowers winners to bridge the gap between research and influence in a unique and compelling way. Said in the release. We are excited about our partnership with DOE and DHS in this program. We were eager to develop the project, strengthen the team, and emerge a national community around the common goal of innovative local solutions in the process of competition.

The Civic Innovation Challenge project serves to understand how factors such as climate change, financial resilience, resource allocation, food security and the ability to supply clean water in the event of a disaster affect community response. I will.

“Last year’s events show the importance of preparing the community for all kinds of disasters,” said David J. Alexander, Senior Scientific Advisor on Resilience at the DHS Department of Homeland Science and Technology. At DHS, we are confident that resilience track winners will be inspired by ongoing work and will have significant nationwide implications.

