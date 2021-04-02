What technology? Google will track you | What technology?





According to a new study by researchers at Trinity College Dublin, Android devices send 20 times more personal data to Google than the iPhone sends to Apple. Even when the phone is first unboxed and activated.

According to a report by ars Technica, Google disputed the findings, stating that the conclusion was “the wrong way to measure the data collected by each operating system.”

The collection and transmission of personal data recorded on smartphones is not surprising to us. Most devices that connect to the network send data back to the company that developed it with other partners.

But it’s a bit shocking to see what Google has learned about you. To find out what data Google knows about you, please visit www.myactivity.google.com. Among the many items collected are web searches, YouTube videos you watched, places you visited, and things you are interested in, such as your hobbies and what you eat.

You may have to enter your Google password to go to that website. Once you visit, you’ll see all the websites you’ve visited since you first signed up for your Google account (if you’ve never deleted your history before). If you take a look, you may find that Google knows where you were on vacation 20 years ago. It may remind you that you watched Rebecca Black’s “It’s Friday” video many times on YouTube in 2013. You can see that Google tracked you to your favorite coffee shop 6 years ago and visited your dentist in 2011. It’s easy to see that Google knows you better than anyone else in the world.

You can delete all that history or change the settings so that Google automatically deletes the activity after 3 months. You can also turn off what Google has learned about you for advertising purposes. You will still see ads, but they are probably for those you are not interested in seeing.

Of course, Apple and Facebook collect information about you from what you’re doing on your smartphone. This is the price you have to pay to carry your pocket-sized computer anywhere.

