Wolters Kluwer wins praise for product innovation and customer service





Minneapolis-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Walters Kruwer Compliance Solutions is highly regarded by the industry for its product innovation and excellent customer service, and is the 2021 Experience Language Translation BIG Award, eOriginal Digital. Selected as a 2021 Housing WireTech 100 Mortgage Winner by Mortgage Solution. In addition, the Frontline Customer Service Team of the Year was awarded the 2021 Stevie Awards for its Support Line service.

The Wolters Kluwer eOriginals Digital Mortgage Solution brings value to the entire mortgage value chain. Its Closing Center feature provides lenders, borrowers and payment agents with a simple and intuitive closing experience, and eAsset Management is an electronic closing of loans. Provides a reliable official record of transactions.

Expere Language Translation uses artificial intelligence to leverage its legal and linguistic translation domain expertise to provide lenders with seamless, integrated, accurate and scalable language capabilities for customers with limited English proficiency. Improve your customer experience by providing translated translated loan documents.

The SupportLine team responds to product, technology, and regulatory compliance inquiries to compliance solution customers. Conduct hands-on training for team members to focus on improving the overall customer experience, not just interacting with a single customer, improving customer satisfaction scores and going beyond first-level support Significantly reduced the number of customer escalations.

Dedicated to providing solutions that improve the processes and services of financial services companies to better serve their customers while enhancing their ability to navigate a dynamic and continuously changing environment in a compliant manner. doing. General Manager of Compliance Solutions. These wins demonstrate our high standards of product innovation and our commitment to providing an exceptional customer service experience.

In its ninth year, the HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage program recognizes the most innovative technology companies in the US housing economy and represents achievements in both mortgage and real estate. In the first year, the BIG (Business Intelligence Group) Artificial Intelligence Awards Program recognizes organizations, products, and people who realize artificial intelligence and apply it to solve real problems. Open to organizations around the world, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognizes the achievements of sales, customer service, and call center professionals.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to US banks, credit unions, insurance companies and brokerage firms. Within the Wolters Kluwers Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, the business focuses on these financial institutions effectively managing their risk and regulatory compliance obligations, providing better service to their customers and growing their business. Helps you get the insights you need.

The Wolters Kluwers GRC division offers a range of professional solutions to help US financial institutions manage their regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solution OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management provides structured, actionable content for financial institutions to effectively manage and ensure compliance with the vast breadth, scope and volume of ever-evolving regulatory changes. Helps to provide. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions iLien Motor Vehicle provides car title and lien processing and management to help solve the most unique and complex challenges in title perfection. In addition, the CT Corporations Covid-19 Resource Center provides businesses and law firms with up-to-date international, federal and state legislative information.

About Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk and Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), a division of Wolters Kluwer, ensures legal and banking professionals compliance with ever-changing regulations and legal obligations, manages risk, increases efficiency and better business. We provide solutions to produce results. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on corporate compliance, legal management, banking product compliance and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, risk and compliance, financial and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported annual sales of $ 4.6 billion in 2020. Headquartered in Alfenardenrain, the Netherlands, the company serves customers in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos