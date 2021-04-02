International Fact Checking Day: Google Announces New Features for Tracking Fake News | Technology News





Fake news is always a concern in India, and on International Fact Check Day, technology giant Google created a list of steps and tips to help individuals check the authenticity of their content.

Search engine giants have announced new features for finding disinformation online. In a blog post, Google NewsLab news and information reliability lead Alexios Mantzarlis said that over 50,000 new fact checks appeared on Google Search, and all fact checks searched over 2.4 billion impressions during that period. I made it clear.

Google has revealed steps to determine fact checking on its support page, which states that content publishers must meet certain requirements in order to be a reliable source of information. This is determined by the algorithm.

Google is a disinformation support page where fact-checking content conveys the claims being checked, the conclusions about these claims, and how they were reached, explaining citations and key sources. He said it was necessary.

To check the authenticity of your content:

Multiple Sources: Google requires users to see full coverage of news articles when they switch to news mode or search for topics on Google News.

Dive deeper into the source: Google encourages users to dig deeper into the source of the article or website by clicking the three dots to the right of the article. However, this is only available in the United States.

Confirmation of events taking place at the above locations: Google also asks users to verify the authenticity of the location of the event via Google Earth or Street View of the location on Google Maps.

Google Fact Checker: Google has devised a fact checker tool that helps users enter keywords to find news publication claims and fact checks listed by Google.

Check if the image is genuine or fake: Fake or misleading photos are always a headache, and to assist the user, the user right-clicks on the photo.[Googleで画像を検索]It is pointed out that you can check whether the image is genuine by selecting.

Mobile users can perform the same activity by pressing and holding the image for a while. Next, Google will check if the image has been viewed online before and the context in which the image was displayed.

Live broadcast

#mute

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos