Facebook, Google, Uber, etc.





Some of the Bay Area’s largest companies have reopened their offices after more than a year of shelter. The Chronicle tracks key reopening dates, health policies, real estate decisions, and permanent telecommuting policies.

Uber

Reopening Date: The San Francisco headquarters reopened on March 29th. Uber was the first major office employer to reopen on March 29, after San Francisco entered the orange layer of the state’s coronavirus resumption system. The company voluntarily opened a new Mission Bay headquarters with 20% capacity. Next to the Chase Center, the four million-square-foot complex has space for approximately 5,000 employees.

Uber plans to increase its cleaning service and require a face cover. To qualify to work in the office, employees must undergo daily health checks and temperature checks at home. Others can work remotely until September 13th.

Real Estate Planning: Uber aims to reduce office commitments in San Francisco buildings prior to the pandemic, listing sublease spaces at its former headquarters in 1455 Market Street and other downtown locations prior to the relocation of Mission Bay. did. Subleases are also listed in Dallas and New York during the pandemic.

Twitch, Amazon

Reopening Date: Amazon-owned video game streaming website Twitch has reopened several offices, including San Francisco, with limited capacity with safety protocols. The company, headquartered at 350 Bush St., did not provide an exact date, but said the office was open during the pandemic permitted by health and safety guidelines.

Amazon has another reopening plan, with plans to gradually reopen offices during the summer, with most workers returning by early fall. Globally, 10% of office workers are already back, including much in Asia. The company did not provide information on the Bay Area.

Real Estate Planning: Twitch signed a head office lease in 2016. Amazon hasn’t canceled the lease during the pandemic, a spokesman said. The company’s warehousing and delivery system never stopped during a pandemic, hiring 500,000 people last year and employing nearly 1.3 million people. In December, I bought the San Francisco site for $ 200 million and proposed a new distribution center.

Facebook

Reopening Date: Menlo Park Headquarters will reopen on May 10. Fremont office on May 17th. Sunnyvale office on May 24th. 181 Fremont and Park Tower in San Francisco on June 7th.

Facebook opens voluntarily with 10% capacity. Employees working remotely can continue until the office capacity reaches 50%. This can be after September 7th for large sites.

Real Estate Planning: Facebook continues to expand its offices, even though CEO Mark Zuckerberg believed that half of the company’s employees could be remote within 10 years. Facebook opened a new office in Burlingame and Sunnyvale this year for the Oculus Virtual Reality division and expanded to Fremont last year. A major expansion is also being proposed at Willow Village in Menlo Park. Last August, Facebook leased 730,000 square feet in Manhattan near Penn Station.

Google

Resumption Date: In April, some US employees can voluntarily return to the office or continue working remotely until September. Resumption is based on vaccine availability and coronavirus trends. The company didn’t say whether the Bay Area office would reopen.

Real Estate Plan: Google is one of the largest companies in the Bay Area, with over 20 million square feet of office space in San Francisco and Silicon Valley. The company has invested another $ 1 billion in real estate in California this year and has more than 52,000 employees in the state.

Wells Fargo

Reopening Date: 200,000 employees will remain remote until at least September 6, subject to minor changes. Currently, about 60,000 people work in branches and offices. Wells Fargo, San Francisco’s second largest private employer, is an integral business.

Real Estate Planning: Banks want to reduce their real estate holdings by 15% to 20%, according to company filings. According to data from a securities firm, 45 Fremont St in San Francisco. Marketing of sublease space in.

Dropbox

Reopening Date: The San Francisco Headquarters is targeted for reopening in July, as determined by public health guidelines.

Real Estate Planning: The company reported a loss of $ 398 million in the fourth quarter in connection with its initial shift to telecommuting. That could add another $ 50 million this year. Dropbox is seeking to sublease more than half of its 750,000 square feet at its headquarters and has contracts with two biotechnology companies.

Salesforce

Resume Date: Salesforce does not provide a resumption date.

When Salesforce reopens its headquarters in San Francisco, employees have the option of working in the office 1-3 days a week, remotely full-time, or depending on their role, 4-5 days a week. ..

Real Estate Planning: Salesforce has 350 Mission Sts after canceling another deal on a nearby San Francisco project, Parcel F. Part of the office is listed for subleasing.

Cisco Systems

Resumption Date: Gradually return to the office with a goal of July 1st, depending on coronavirus trends. The company has not decided whether the return is mandatory or voluntary, but may adopt a post-pandemic hybrid work model.

Real Estate Planning: The company has no plans to reduce real estate yet, but will consider making adjustments based on “the demand for hybrid work in our business.” They are also exploring the idea of ​​creating a “collaboration hub” to increase creativity and productivity when the office reopens.

Charles Schwab

Reopening Date: Some employees returned to the office, but a Charles Schwab spokesman did not provide a reopening date. About 95% of employees continue to work from home. A complete return to the office depends on the tendency of the coronavirus. The company will notify employees 60 days in advance to prepare, but it has not yet been decided whether it is voluntary or mandatory.

Real Estate Planning: In 2019, the company announced that it would relocate its headquarters from San Francisco to the Dallas / Fort Worth area.

There is no announced office reopening date

Twitter, Yelp, PayPal

