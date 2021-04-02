Five of Houston’s Most Popular Innovation Stories This Week





Texas people are keenly aware of the bitter loss caused by the winter storm melon. Many are still dealing with the aftereffects of the storm that began on February 13.

But now, new numbers reveal how devastating the freeze was to Lone Star and its deprived population.

At its peak, Uri left nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses powerless, killing more than 100 people and causing an estimated $ 295 billion in damage. As CultureMap previously reported, Storm is the only and largest claim event in state history.

More than two in three Texans lost electricity at some point during the storm, averaging 42 hours, 69%. On the other hand, almost half of 49% lost access to running water for an average of two days or more.

In addition, nearly one-third of residents reported flood damage to their homes.

These figures are from a report just published by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs. According to UH, Hobby School conducted an online survey of Texas residents aged 18 and over in 213 counties served by the Texas Electric Grid, which is managed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Highlighting the frustration expressed by millions of people since the storm passed, three in four Texans 74% opposed ERCOT’s performance during the winter storm, and 65% strongly opposed it. It states that it is. Approximately 78% of respondents claim that they do not believe that power outages in their area were done in a fair manner.

How many Texas people were okay in the council? According to a survey, only 6% said they would approve the treatment of the storm, which ERCOT has widely criticized. In the aftermath of the storm, seven ERCOT board members resigned following an almost complete failure of the state’s power grid.

Policy reforms such as requiring generators to increase weather resistance and reserve capacity and natural gas companies to require weather resistance so that more than three-quarters of the population surveyed can participate in the Texas market. We are supporting.

However, the majority of respondents, according to the survey, oppose the proposal to fund the generator’s weathering efforts and require consumers to pay an additional fee to increase their reserve capacity. ..

Hobby data has produced other notable discoveries, including:

About 61% of Texas people bought additional food to prepare for the storm, 58% bought bottled water, and 55% filled their vehicles with gas. The next most common preparations were pipe insulation, plant covering and movement, and tap water storage. 75% reported difficulty in obtaining food and groceries, 71% lost internet service, 63% had difficulty getting bottled water. Electricity and heat, 18% left home and 44% went to local relatives’ homes. Of those who remained home without electricity, 26% used gas ovens or stoves as a heat source, 8% used grills or smokers indoors, and 5% used outdoor propane heaters indoors. Almost half of the Texas people opposed Greg Abbott’s performance during the winter storm, but 28% agreed. About three sources before, during, and after the storm: 68 percent on local television news. 63 percent of neighbors and friends. 55% on the Weather Channel.

The survey was conducted by YouGov from March 9th to March 19th, with 1,500 YouGov respondents participating and a confidence interval of +/- 2.5. Respondents matched sampling frames for gender, age, ethnicity / race, and education and are “representatives of these 213 Texas County adult populations,” according to UH.

“The winter storm Uri was a devastating weather event that affected millions of people throughout the state,” Kirk P. Watson, founding director of the Hobby School, said in a statement. “By digging deeper into the impact on Texas, we’re learning important information that can help inform future plans so that a tragedy of this magnitude never happens again.”

This article was originally run on CultureMap.

