Gamasutra-Press Release-Dean Hall and Rocket Werkz Announce World of Icarus

Auckland, NZ-April 2, 2021-RocketWerkz releases a 3-minute documentary-style trailer, “Icarus: No Rescue,” that combines live-action and game footage to bring the world of the unique sci-fi survival game Icarus to players. I introduced it.

Developed by DayZ creator Rocket Werkz at Dean Hall, Icarus takes a session-based approach to survival games. Players will search for rare exotic matter and drop it on a broken planet for a limited time. This facilitates advanced technology and player progress in the gritty sci-fi world of the game.

Filmed in a vibrant documentary style with live actors, Icarus: No Rescue, from an early prospector’s point of view, is told to look back 20 years after the failure of terraforming to come to the planet Icarus. .. Their quest for exotic matter pushed them to the limit as they survived away from the land in this brutal alien world. Those who missed the return of the dropship to orbit were left forever, and others have grown abundantly to create exotic substances into new technologies.

Icarus is a session-based player-versus-environment survival game for up to eight co-op players or solo players coming to PC in 2021. With limited resources, prospectors need to explore damaged planets, collect resources, build and build tools and machines, evacuate, hunt wildlife, extract exotic substances, and time. Return to their dropship within.

“Icarus was humanity’s biggest mistake,” explains game creator Dean Hall. “It was to become the second Earth, the first planet we terraformed and colonized in space. Unknown to us, exotic matter reacts to the planet’s Exotic caused an interstellar gold rush when it destroyed terraforming, but realized its true value. The first chapter, the first cohort, was Icarus before the game expanded into more alien and threatening zones. Starts with the most earth-like biome of.

“A great survival gaming experience needs to provide a sense of tension and fear, and people who overcome extreme odds in extreme situations,” says Hall. “In a failed terraforming scenario, you can combine the familiar elements that players resonate with the elements of unstable aliens.”

Various drop missions can last from hours to days or weeks. “The session-based approach gives us the flexibility to combine handmade survival tools with an advanced technology tree, while offering a variety of missions, adding gameplay variations and expanding the game over the next few years. You can. All the while your character is constantly evolving and evolving. “

Built into Unreal Engine 4, Icarus features handmade maps, online multiplayer, two tech trees, a character attribute system, weather events, and destructible buildings, and will be released on Steam for PC in late 2021. It’s a schedule. Next action, “says Hall. “Therefore, we’re planning to launch a regular developer stream on Twitch and start playing in the community, rather than another gameplay-oriented trailer.”

The RocketWerkz team will livestream Icarus’ gameplay premiere on Thursday, April 8th at 5pm PST / 8pm EDT at https://www.twitch.tv/surviveicarus.

About Rocket Werkz Dean Hall returned to his hometown of New Zealand after the worldwide success of the influential survival game DayZ. RocketWerkz opened its first studio in Dunedin, a university city in southern New Zealand, in early 2015. In September 2019, RocketWerkz opened a studio on the waterfront of Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, to focus on the next-generation AAA survival game Icarus. .. By March 2021, more than 65 people were working on Icarus in both studios.

