Google gets rid of Google Wifi app





Google Wi-Fi mesh router.

Josh Miller / CNET

The company told CNET that Google will end support for the Google Wifi app in July. This app has long served as the control center for the original Google Wifi mesh router. Users need to control their home network and router settings with the Google Home app, which already has controls for the second-generation Nest Wifi mesh router.

“We moved the Wi-Fi feature to the Google Home app because we wanted to make it easy to manage all our devices in one place,” said a Google spokeswoman. “Nest Wifi is always set up in the Google Home app, so it provides the same functionality to existing Google Wifi users.”

Here’s how that migration works: Starting May 25th, Google Wifi users will only be able to use the Google Home app to add new devices or extend existing settings. Then, in July, Google will end support for the Google Wifi app, remove it from all app markets, and ask users to move system control to Google Home.

To do this, tap the plus icon in the upper left corner of the Google Home app’s home screen and[Google Wifiネットワークをインポート]You need to select and follow the on-screen instructions. Google has told CNET that users of Google’s OnHub router will also be able to transfer controls to the Google Home app.

The company’s Google Home app adds additional Wi-Fi features such as network insights, improved conference calls, Google Assistant voice support for hands-free speed testing and network pauses, and control of Google Assistant and Chromecast devices. It points out that it will be provided. Last year, Google updated the Google Home app to add the same advanced network settings controls that the Google Wifi app offers.

“Most of the features users know and like about the Google Wifi app [are] It’s currently available in the Google Home app, “said a Google spokeswoman, but some of these features will be available through future app updates.

Specifically, according to Google, the only Google Wifi feature that will be unavailable in the Google Home app in July is the ability to track the speed of certain network devices. This feature is set to come back in a future 2.38 release of the Google Home app.

