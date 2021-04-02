Six unique and scalable cultural characteristics of top big tech companies





April 2, 2021

The most successful big tech companies are influencing the world in key ways. Behind every action and decision is a clear vision for success. That vision is driven by a corporate culture that encourages workers to strive for excellence. Big Tech companies, through their unique cultural characteristics, help foster the innovation and flexibility needed to realize their vision. This secures us as an industry leader and role model for companies around the world.

Corporate culture is important to all businesses, regardless of industry or size. This is a hallmark of six unique Big Tech corporate cultures that also help small businesses succeed.

Six unique corporate cultural characteristics that are scalable for small businesses

1. Hacker culture: find creative ways to overcome limitations

Big tech companies face the unusual challenge of finding creative ways to overcome software limitations. This hacker culture requires flexibility and daring, encouraging workers to quickly resolve their own problems before the issue escalate to senior management. It demands an open communication channel, shares ideas to find the best results for the company and its customers, and creates the freedom among employees to brainstorm solutions.

Facebook thrives in a hacker culture for creative problem-solving by devising social networking and cybersecurity solutions that keep up with the ever-changing Internet and technological advances.

2. Employee involvement: Creating a flexible and enjoyable environment

Employee involvement is essential to support the company’s mission. Google creates a trust-based, flexible and enjoyable environment. This allows employees to think outside the box and make their own decisions. Workers gather in informal spaces to collaborate and share ideas. Failures will be rewarded and you will not be afraid to make mistakes. People are free to think freely, without hesitation, without brainstorming, innovation, and stereotypes.

By fostering this kind of creativity, Google empowers its employees, gains trust and loyalty, and develops incredibly creative solutions in the process.

3. Growth Mindset: Encourage employees to practice this individually

Inevitably, all companies run into obstacles. When this happens, the idea of ​​growth encourages employees to learn more about the problem at hand in order to find possible solutions. Microsoft relies on the idea of ​​growth to instill in its staff the desire to be a continuous learner with an insatiable curiosity to constantly seek information and gain knowledge. The company encourages staff to experiment and think creatively, and like Google, it provides an environment where it’s safe to make mistakes.

Trial and error is often a way to find a valuable solution, and the idea of ​​growth makes it possible.

4. No degree required. Instead, let’s learn our program.Adopt a high-tech giant training system

Increasingly, tech giants are finding that not all tech-oriented skills are learned at school. Companies such as Apple, Google, and IBM are more focused on hiring top-notch talent than four-year degrees. They are looking for people who are capable, creative, protect their own ideas, and maintain the secrets a company needs to win the competition.

With regard to the technical know-how needed to get the job done, these organizations provide in-house training to provide guidance that employees did not receive at college. By emphasizing the importance of skills over education, Big Tech challenges traditional standards and paves the way for innovation.

5. Innovation-centric: don’t waste good ideas

Companies that prioritize innovation are more likely to develop cutting-edge products that improve our daily lives and society as a whole. That’s what Samsung takes pride in instilling an innovation-centric culture by emphasizing employee knowledge, abilities and skills to develop great products.

In doing so, the company creates continuous development opportunities as well as product and service lines. It promotes the growth of personal and professional employees and encourages them to support each other in achieving their individual goals.

This lays the foundation for a workplace of integrity and continuous change in the pursuit of excellence.

6. Treat staff like a family: you will have them for the rest of your life

Those who feel that the company they work for is fair will work towards the success of the company as a whole. Alibaba empowers employees by providing candid feedback, making valuable suggestions, and encouraging them to criticize the company’s leadership (in honor).

Promote a transparent environment, embrace new ideas, and include employee feedback in key decisions about the company and its products. In this way, Alibaba builds a loyal workforce that makes staff feel valuable, stays in the company longer and keeps proposing new ideas.

Staff treated like a family are more in favor of the company’s goals and achievements.

Apart from competing with your own corporate culture

All big and small companies have one thing in common. That is, corporate culture can determine success.

By implementing these unique strategies, you can build a workforce that is passionate about its mission, loyal to the company, and free to brainstorm creative ideas to set the company ahead of its competitors.

