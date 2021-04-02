The developers of “Outrider” reveal one way the story of Enox may continue





After a few delays, Square Enix and People Can Fly finally released the Outrider on April 1st, but the adventure may have just begun.

The developers categorically claim that Outriders isn’t the title of a game as a service like Destiny 2 or Anthem, but that doesn’t mean they want to abandon the world. First, now that the player has the game, there is a task to polish and balance the game. Lead game designer Piotr Nowakowski told Inverse: After that, Nowakowski wants players to want to continue this series.

If players like the game and want more, he says we want to go back to that world, suggesting that the sequel will be much more likely than any kind of DLC or major update.

The reception for Outriders has been mostly positive so far and is a good sign for the future of the franchise. Prior to the launch of Outriders, Inverse talked to Nowakowski and creative director Bartek Kmita about a game demo, why Outriders are different from other predators on the market, and what lies ahead for the future of the franchise. I learned about the market.

Why did the team decide to release a demo of Outriders?

Bartek Kmita: At first, I struggled with how to promote the game and reach the viewer. We decided to release a demo and let people decide if the game was for them. If you like RPGs and shooters, you can test it yourself and compare it to other games.

Outriders has a free demo, available from Xbox Game Pass.Square Enix.

They could see if it was really a clone of Destiny or The Division. At first, many people thought that it would be such a game. We were convinced this wasn’t the case, so please release a demo so they can decide.There was a lot of positive attention and as more people grinded, communities began to form. [for weapons].. I was more surprised than I expected.

Piotr Nowakowski: Many people who have played the game have said that Outriders are new. For us, it was the most satisfying moment. It’s not just a different version of Division, Destiny, or Diablo.

What was the most important feedback you got from the demo?

Nowakowski: Elements that seem less important, such as multiplayer and cutscenes between zones that are useful for crowds, are becoming more prominent. [An infamous cutscene from the demo shows the player jump over a gap].. It wasn’t popular because it seemed to take longer to load. It’s not entirely true, but people understood it that way. We didn’t expect that negative feedback.

As an opposite example, the player has prepared a mission that is central to the game. Looking at how many hours people are investing in those aspects and how much fun it is for them, I was happy with the positive feedback.

I’m learning lessons about elements marked as uninteresting. Some of them are still something I want to fix for release and some are for potential patches.

What did you try to learn from other loot-based games on the market?

Kumita: To be honest, we haven’t seen them. I did what I wanted to do from the first day. Our inspiration came from fantasy and RPG games, which are Diablo-style games rather than shooters.

I think other rivals are more shooting games than RPGs. We wanted to be more RPG-like and immerse in the world, even in building builds, customizing characters, and even aspects of the story.

Outrider developers are trying to avoid comparisons with Destiny and other predatory shooters.square Enix

How did you design the story to act as a multiplayer experience?

Kumita: That’s difficult. I was trying to immerse people in the world, the characters and the stories. We treat you like going to the cinema with your friends, watching the scenes, and commenting on what you like and dislike. We play these games with friends for the aspect of game grind, but sometimes we are left without them.

Players at the time don’t know what to do, so it’s a great moment to immerse yourself in a story that you wouldn’t even notice if you hurriedly rushed or grinded with your friends. I was very excited to see how many people actually saw the story and how many people skipped and rushed to the end.

Nowakowski: The important thing is to build a system that is elastic and can handle a variety of cases. If someone experiences the story, plays with friends, and then wants to come back to the story, you can do that with Outriders. I thought about giving the player decision.

What could the team add with the additional development time?

Kumita: A flood of bugs and small things created an annoying experience overall. I decided it wasn’t ready for release and needed this extra time to polish it as much as possible.

Nowakowski: There is also a balanced part. Some people are still trying to test and polish the values ​​of some items and their enemies. I also spent a lot of that time balancing the paths.

People Can Fly wants Outriders to get a sequel. square Enix.

What are your post-release support goals for Outriders?

Nowakowski: I want to fix and polish some issues. There is a balance tool and you are ready to make adjustments as needed. We believe players will do some crazy things, and we need to react. It’s up to the player to add bigger things in the future.

If players like the game and want more, we also want to return to that world. We hope that players will give Square Enix and us a different title and convince them to continue the story at Enix.

Outriders are now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia.

