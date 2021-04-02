From former Apple Exec Launches App to Mint Free NFT





Simply put, S! NG allows creatives to create NFTs on their mobile phones for free. This app is intended to make it easy for anyone to prove ownership of an idea.

A new app has been released this week that allows anyone to easily create free NFTs on their mobile phones and register ownership on the blockchain. This eliminates the question that non-fungible tokens have become mainstream.

S created by former Apple executive Geoff Osler! NG is aimed at artists, musicians, and other creatives as a quick and easy way to quickly and easily see that artwork, lyrics, or other intellectual property is associated with them. Where it was created.

It can take weeks or months to register a US copyright on a creative work, but it’s incompatible with the speed with which you can create ad hoc video clips and GIFs that spread by word of mouth within hours.

But S! According to NG, NFTs can be created in seconds and use persistent blockchain archive storage to guarantee encrypted proof of ownership.

S! Communication startup director Corey Herscu said today that the whole NG spirit allows creatives to control the IP that is driving the mainstream of push, proving that this has been delayed for a long time. Told to.

Developed with the artist in mind

The app strives to be as easy to use as possible, with DJ Nu-Mark, Rasta Root, and Canadian rock costume lead singer Our Lady Peace lead singer Raine Maida (currently head of product at S! NG). ) And other musicians.

S! NG app wallet. Image: S! NG

Something like hip-hop tracks have been created on multiple platforms and could have about 12 participants, Maida told Fast Company. Literally, it overcame the problem of lacking some sort of simple copyright mechanism, which is far more concerned in the way creators are today.

S! Geoff Osler, CEO of NGs, has extensive licensing experience. As co-founder of Clearsign, a sustainable tech startup, he was responsible for establishing patent protection. Prior to that, he was licensed for software products at Apple and Adobe.

The startup is currently affiliated with the OpenSea NFT Marketplace, where users can sell their work, but plans to launch their own.

NFT files are stored in the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). This allows data storage to be distributed across the network (also used by Decrypt).

Creating an NFT on a platform such as OpenSea can typically cost up to $ 200, but S! NG can be used free of charge. Users don’t have to bear the cost of creating them in the public chain because they use Ethereum’s full nodes as a sidechain to do the heavy labor of mining and mining NFTs, Osler told Decrypt.

Drop the NFT into the user’s wallet at the same address on the public and sidechains. We always use side chain hashes as evidence to create anchor transactions on the public chain, he further explained.

Some crypto enthusiasts don’t realize that they can’t really search for NFTs on the app’s Ethereum blockchain, but at first glance the blockchain tracker EtherScan needs to make sure it’s there. In a future version, developers will provide a time-stamped proof download of uploaded user files.

There are some restrictions, but S! NG is a welcome addition to the NFT space, which has recently been dominated by hype and big bucks.

EulerBeats, for example, is a project aimed at turning music into pure investment play using algorithmically generated NFT-formatted audio tracks. Musician 3LAU has sold a music album in the form of 33 NFT for $ 11 million.

In all the hype and money, the utility that this technology offers creatively is put off. But does it provide a waterproof case for copyright? Over the next few months and years, lawyers may still need to say a lot about it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos