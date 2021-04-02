Webinar Summary: How to Avoid Inevitable Overcollection in Google Workspace (G Suite) | Hanzo





At Hanzo, we’ve been focusing on collaboration tools for the last few years. And after all, we weren’t too early. The surge in remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic means that more workers are working from home than ever before. Online collaboration tools have replaced meeting rooms, offices and water coolers. Many teams use Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) when it comes to collaborating on documents and spreadsheets. However, even with Google Vault, it is surprisingly difficult to collect only the data you need from Google Workspace when managing eDiscovery in litigation issues. Over-collection is virtually inevitable without the right toolset.

That’s what I talked about in a recent webinar, “How to Avoid the Inevitable Overcollection of Google Workspace (GSuite).” Here is a brief summary of the conversation.

Challenges in collecting data from Google Workspace and Google Vault Limitations

Most of the challenges associated with collecting data from Google Workspace result in one big issue: data volume. We have become accustomed to having huge amounts of storage. At this point, each user in the enterprise has up to 5 terabytes of storage available in Google Workspace. This is enough to store over 30 million documents. From the perspective of eDiscovery, it is difficult to organize, sort out important matters, and collect that amount of data without breaking the bank.

While Google Vault helps you hold proceedings and export eDiscovery, it has some restrictions, including:

Cannot visually explore folders or files. Users can keep and collect everything from their admin’s Google Drive, but they can’t use Google Vault to explore folders or files on the drive or focus on the data they’re interested in. If the admin is 4.5TB useless If you have a video clip and 10MB of relevant valuable documentation, you don’t have to export everything to get what you need. Limited culling tools. Users cannot navigate the administrator’s drive, so they cannot meaningfully screen out irrelevant data before collecting it. As a result, time and money are wasted collecting and sorting unnecessary data. There is no version history view. The data related to the litigation issue is often an older version of the document rather than the current working version. With Google Vault, users are limited to one collection date choice, which may not fit the scope or purpose of the collection. Storage of limited metadata. Google Vault creates a limited set of metadata provided via separate XML files, making exporting results much more difficult to use in eDiscovery. Export formats that are not ready for review. The goal of exporting Google Workspace data using Google Vault is to be able to plug the data into an eDiscovery review platform. Unfortunately, Google Vault exports are not review-enabled. Before importing Google data into the review platform, you need to rebuild the file with metadata and convert it to the correct format.

These are the challenges Hanzo has set out to solve with Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace.

How Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace overcomes Vault limitations and facilitates collection

Hanzo has created a dedicated eDiscovery collection tool for Google Workspace that overcomes some of the limitations of Google Workspace. This makes it easy to target only the data you need and export it in a reviewable format with more complete and accurate metadata. Want to see what I’m talking about instead of just reading? Check out the demo provided at the webinar.

With Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace, you won’t fly blindly while collecting data. You can review admin data in Google Drive and select specific folders and files related to your inquiry without having to collect everything you’ve done so far. You can visually scope problems in seconds and quickly and easily import and index target data, saving both time and money. It also includes a document version of an earlier date or time, so you can focus on the correct version without having to scroll through the archive. Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace extracts metadata from three sources: Google Vault, Google Drive API, and Hanzo Index Engine, so it contains all the metadata needed for intensive search and defensive eDiscovery. You can get a fully indexed export.

In addition, Hanzo Hold is designed to be a single tool for managing multiple types of collaboration data. You can screen and manage both Slack and Google Drive data from one intuitive and easy-to-understand interface without having to switch apps or contact your IT department.

Hanzo Hold for Google Workspace makes it easy, fast, and affordable for administrators to apply holds, scope issues, and collect the right collaboration content from Google Workspace. Instantly understand your Google Drive organization for file-level targeting of your collections, easy version control, complete storage of all relevant metadata, and reviewable exports. Hanzo Hold in Google Workspace is the right way to avoid the inevitable over-collection of Google data.

Want to know more?

You can watch this webinar on demand. “How to avoid the inevitable overcollection of Google Workspace (G Suite)”.

[View source.]

