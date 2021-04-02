Startup Naborforce wins AARP pitch competition





Naborforce defeated six other startups in the 3rd Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) Foundation Pitch Contest hosted by AARP Innovation Labs. The focus of this third annual Shark Tank-like event was to help connect people by finding technical solutions to address social isolation and loneliness.

“The pandemic has made isolation very familiar to us this year,” says Steve Ewel, Secretary-General of the CTA Foundation. But that’s not a new issue.

In a 2018 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Ewell noted that 22% of Americans often or always feel lonely or isolated. The results can be disastrous. He says loneliness is a health effect comparable to smoking, obesity and lack of physical activity, leading to increased mortality and dementia.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the pitch competition took place on March 31st, rather than January at the CES Technology Trade Fair in Las Vegas. Each candidate shared a short pitch via video, followed by a short Q & A session with a trio of investors / judges.

Family inspires company ideas

Wilson came up with the idea of ​​Neighbor Force eight years ago after his mother, Joy, who was 78 at the time, broke his hip. Wilson said on the pitch that his mother needed help in many small things to continue to live an independent, connected and joyful life. Wilson was busy raising her career and teenage daughter at the time.

“We found that the space between complete independence and medical care was totally lacking in resources. She didn’t need an assistant or a nurse yet. What we needed was another. It was me.

My number is decreasing. She said the number of family caregivers compared to older people in need of care is projected to decline from seven to three by 2050. It was 1 in 2010, will drop to 4: 1 by 2030, and could drop further to 3: 1 by 2050. This is simply due to the aging of the baby boomers and Generation X generations and the decline of the younger generation.

Affordable price for clients is the selling point

The cost for seniors or families to book Nabor is $ 25 per hour on weekdays and $ 30 per hour on weekends, with discounted monthly packages. Your visit to Nabor will take at least an hour and will be charged every 5 minutes thereafter.

As a marketplace, Naborforce reduces the amount paid to Nabors and charges clients. According to Wilson, about three-quarters of the company’s revenue comes from regular monthly plans with a rebooking rate of over 90%.

Elderly people can book Nabor from the client portal or by calling the office. Matches are automated through the company’s platform. You can also visit on the same day, but usually request Nabor at least a few days to a month in advance.

Clients often get the same Nabor, but not always. This system allows clients to specify favorite Nabors that are likely to match again when Nabors are available when needed. However, the client cannot request a specific person, but can request a male or female Nabor.

According to Wilson, Naver Force aims to extend beyond its current markets in Richmond, Virginia and Charlottesville, and Raleigh, NC. We also seek growth through strategic partnerships and perhaps through companies that serve as employee benefits.

