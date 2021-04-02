Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 killed many bugs, but it hatched even bigger and hilarious bugs





Patch 1.2 may have introduced optimizations, especially for the console, but it certainly has a significant percentage of new issues that may be due to new features. Cyberpunk 2077 Game Subreddit is the main hub for information about the game (and memes), and all players can do is post bugs found in the new patch.

The most common problem seems to be a model clipping bug where two objects collide, which can cause some really strange physics effects. In the clip above, the player is sent to “purgatory” after hearing about how the car moves around the player. I think the car was technically orbiting around the player, but only send it to the abyss below the map.

Another fun discovery is that the player can call all the cars at once, then stack up and explode brilliantly. This isn’t necessarily new, but it does indicate that CD Projekt Red hasn’t solved all the old bugs yet, even though the patch notes contain an extensive fix list.

Finally, players have noticed that as the weather changes, glitches can occur and can be as described above. Basically, the new patch messed up this entire Redditor save file and caused a permanent sandstorm. Interestingly, the sand was coarse, coarse, stimulating, and despite being ubiquitous, all NPCs seemed to ignore the problem.

To be honest, CD Projekt Red seems to have a lot more to do before the game is really fixed and the Reddit meme subsides. In addition, QA seems to be a major issue with patches that have already been released, so it needs to be at the core of the company. In any case, if you run into something strange with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2, let us know in the comments below.

