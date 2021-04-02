Samsung gives Galaxy Z Fold 2 a $ 200 price cut





In a recent report, Samsung has dropped its ultra-premium foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 2. And that’s not just $ 50 to $ 100. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has received a $ 200 price cut.

Now, the current price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is currently $ 1,799. With the rest of the money, you can own a foldable premium phone with a pair of Galaxy Bad Pros.

Currently, there are no conflicts with the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone is the best foldable phone available on the market. I can’t recommend it to anyone, but if you’re looking for an ultra-premium foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is your best bet.

The phone has many improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold. In particular, the hinges have been improved to eliminate punched holes in the inner display, making the outer display larger and more usable.

Therefore, the $ 200 price cut is definitely worth noting. In addition, according to Droid Life, you’ll get a new price tag, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, in both black and bronze models.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 price tag applies to both unlocked and carrier variations

In addition, the new price tag applies to both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 carriers and unlocked variants. Not only this, you can also get a customized hinge color for $ 1,799.

Apparently, no matter how you want to use the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or what color you want to use, the price cuts will be applied in full. But the question arises as to how Samsung does this.

Samsung has launched a referral program that provides code to Galaxy Z owners. You can share this code with friends and family to get $ 100 from your Z device purchase.

Also, using a code will return a small bonus to the user using that code. People at Droid Life share code that anyone can use freely to save their cases. The code is “5JRBUSVVEU”.

You must apply this code at checkout. In this way, you can save some cash when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

please remember. This phone has 12GB of RAM and 512G of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 + processor. It has a 6.2-inch HD + cover display with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display.

It runs on a 4,500 mAh battery and supports fast and wireless charging. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone.

