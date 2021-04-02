The new president will steer at the Griffith Institute following a national investigation to lead the Roman technical organization





Heather Hage has announced that he has been named the new president and chief executive officer of the Griffith Institute after a national survey, an organization based in Griffith Park.

Hage discusses the technological and economic impact of the Institute and the Roman Institute and its surrounding areas in “Regional, National and Global Advances in Ongoing Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurial Ventures” Strive to expand.

Hage will replace William Wolf, the institute’s first president and chief executive officer, who announced his retirement last fall.

She has 17 years of experience in technology commercialization, entrepreneurship and non-profit management at the SUNY Research Foundation, and most recently was Vice President of Industry and Foreign Affairs.

After graduating from Hamilton College, Hage earned a PhD in Law from Union University’s Albany Law School.

“MS. Hage is advancing the Griffith Institute by bringing broad expertise in innovation and entrepreneurship as a driver of economic growth and domestic competitiveness,” said Patricia Baskinger, director of the Institute. I am. “As the Griffiss Institute and Innovare Advancement Center embark on new opportunities for artificial intelligence / machine learning, cybersecurity and quantum computing, enable new presidents and CEOs to leverage these initiatives to expand the region’s high-tech ecosystem. Is indispensable .. “

Hage said her central focus was on supporting the Roman Institute and its partners, officially known as the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Intelligence Agency, and the “Innovare Advancement Center was recognized worldwide for talent and technology development.” To grow into a hub. ” Innovare is an open innovation campus designed to attract domestic and foreign researchers to carry out unclassified research. The Institute said AFRL had made a multi-year commitment of nearly $ 100 million to support the mission of the Institute and Innovare.

In a comment praising Hage’s appointment:

• Jacqueline M, Mayor of Rome. Hage said, “Hage brings a wealth of experience after many years of relationships in the STEM industry at the SUNY Research Foundation. Her knowledge of introducing patented technology into commercial workspaces (laboratory) We are in a position to strengthen. Growth of a new generation of entrepreneurs in the Mohawk Valley. “

• Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said Hage “has the experience and entrepreneurship needed to partner with AFRL and leverage its investments in Innovare and Skydome to bring more jobs, research and investment to the county. I’m confident. “

• Colonel Timothy Lawrence, director of Rome Lab, said he was “fully confident” that Hage would make Innovare “one of the best new starts to hit the Mohawk Valley in a significant amount of time.”

• Steven J of Mohawk Valley EDGE. Hage’s experience at the SUNY Research Foundation led DiMeo to develop strategic industry-academia collaboration with AFRL in the areas of quantum and neuromorphic computing, nanoelectronics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It provides a unique opportunity to let. ” ..

• US Senate Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) said Hage was “the perfect choice to lead this important initiative” involving Innovale. “Next to the Roman Institute, this place brings together AFRL, academia and industry to spur breakthrough research and development in quantum computing.”

