The Oddworld collection is a collection of three Nintendo Switch classics.





Abe’s anthology

A classic adventure from Oddworld’s book has been edited for release on Nintendo Switch. Publisher Microise has announced the Oddworld collection. A physical release that includes a trio of adventures from Abe and Co.’s bizarre puzzle platform.

The first of the three titles is Oddworld: New’n’Tasty, a remake of the original PlayStation release Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee released in 1997. New’n’Tasty is rebellious against the malicious capitalist Glucon, where the heroic Budokan Abe is trying to turn both Abe and his people into galactic food for distribution throughout the galaxy. Watch the start of a repulsion. This first series entry introduced players to Oddworld’s bizarre universe and its non-conflicting, puzzle-solving micromanagement gameplay.

The second title featured in the Oddworld collection is 2001’s Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee. This shows Munch, the critically endangered gabbit, and his efforts to free himself and the few remaining gabbits from the floating lab, which is being monitored by a cruel race known as Vykkers. .. Munch’s Oddysee saw the action move from 2.5D to 3D. This is because Munch is going through the lab (with the help of Abe) and trying to defeat Vykkers from the inside.

The collection ends with the 2005 Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. This western-themed title takes a broad step from its predecessor and employs dual third-person shooter gameplay while retaining some of its brother’s platform and puzzle action. As “The Stranger,” players explore different parts of the Oddworld world, tracking and removing the required vermint.

All three titles in the Oddworld collection can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop, but for fans who are hesitant to pull the trigger, the Oddworld collection is a convenient way to combine all three games into one. Microids says it currently has no plans to roll out this all-in-one release to other platforms.

