Loot boxes that are too similar to gambling addiction to circumvent regulations, reports





Expanded / new research seeks to connect the point between opening a video game loot box and recreating the behavior of a “gambling addiction.”

Getty Images / Aurich Lawson / Sam Machkovech

See more loot box stories for video games

We said a lot about video game loot boxes, and as a result of our own reviews and anger about their increasingly prominent, regulation and public scrutiny continued. Many researchers also participated in the loot box conversation, but a new report published by the researchers on Friday seeks to answer an important question that claims to be left untouched by other scholars. : Why do gamers buy loot boxes?

In trying to answer that question, a report commissioned by gambling advocacy group BeGambleAware suggests that loot box purchase motives are directly correlated with “gambling addiction” behavior. That data draws the conclusions of the report. Regulators must apply the same rules as other forms of gambling to loot boxes. This may seem different, but it has something in common that deserves stricter control.

From Skinner Box to FIFA Cards

Co-authored by four British universities and one private gambling research firm, much of this research, whether from fans, critics or regulators, is both a history of loot box monetization and subsequent blowbacks. Is summarized and explained. The report also outlines the amount of internal regulation imposed by gaming companies accordingly. (Ars had not been contacted prior to the publication of this study, so we learned today that we are one of the outlets cited.)

This research applies to many of the usual loot box issues. As the classic Skinnerbox scenario shows, a “variable ratio enhancement schedule” (VRR, or expectation of random rewards) is when the player completely knows what they are buying (classic). It has a different psychological effect than the characteristics of a typical loot box. In addition, game makers are keen to make it clear that the aesthetic similarities of these boxes to real slot machines (such as flashing lights and satisfying sound effects) are not accidental.

But those stories and piles of treatises rarely explored “motivations for buying loot boxes,” the report said today, which surprised the author. “This is in contrast to gambling studies, where gambling is known to be driven by a number of overlapping motives,” the researchers write. Therefore, the largest findings in the report are in two tables. The first is a combination of a total of 7,771 adults and children from various existing English-speaking studies, “significant correlation between loot box spending and gambling addiction scores. Establish. ”

The additional table goes deeper by submitting a survey to 441 British gamers. The answer is as verbose as a single sentence answer. This was followed by delving into 28 of these respondents in a one-hour interview. Researchers analyzed interview responses through recursive subject analysis to reveal motivations for spending money on loot boxes in video games.

April 2nd report page commissioned by BeGamble Aware regarding motivation for ad expansion / loot box purchase.

BeGambleAware

The summary image above is followed by specific citations that support each inference. In it, one quote suggests that the purchase of “cosmetics” is competitive. “I want to compete with the skin and other players, not just in-game. Many quotes say,” Last night I packed just that, so I can brag to young people at work, like this: ” Decide to buy a potential loot box, such as, or buy a loot box with a friend at the same time in an online session.

Existing standards for gambling regulation

The table of potential reasons depends on the psychological spectrum, but today’s report points out an important unifying factor, perceptual value. That is, the loot box cannot be easily canceled as a worthless point in the game.

The values ​​are “consistently [in-game] The rarity of the item, “says the report. This can even have a direct financial impact, as some participants wanted to get lucky items out of the box, which are usually too expensive to buy in full at the item shop. In some cases, this is the only way players can buy items. In other cases, they later wanted to trade their lucky wins for overall profit. These types of observations suggest that many loot boxes meet existing standards of gambling regulation. “

This statement could explain why players buy loot boxes “there is no single dominant motivation.” Still, value is a factor, and the authors determine that loot box purchases have a statistically significant link to gambling addiction behavior (“Gambling addiction and depression, substance use, current”. As strong as those with established comorbidities such as “alcoholism”). The report emphasizes the author’s position that regulators should intervene and work swiftly.

They come to this conclusion for several reasons. First, the authors of this report take great care to dispel the assumption that a small percentage of players buy large amounts of microtransactions such as loot boxes (often referred to as “whales”). .. Their data appear to indicate that 33% to 50% of the most spending users who pay more than $ 100 a month show a “problem gambling” pattern. In other words, the data seems to indicate that consumers of large loot boxes are more likely to have a gambling-like tendency than high salaries.

Advertising

“The loot box buyer bias, especially towards young and Malays, is of particular concern when framed alongside the discovery that expensive loot box whales tend to be problematic gamers rather than wealthy individuals. The report continues. “These vital trends can overlap with psychological factors such as impulsivity and gambling-related cohorts. This relationship can pose an imbalanced risk to a particular group or gamer cohort. Yes, it suggests that loot box laws and regulations may help minimize harm. “

Not beyond the power of the country

A survey of reports on possible steps taken by regulators found inconsistent European law on loot boxes (games like FIFA are regulated, but similar market activity at Valve’s Steam storefront. Is a bit annoying because I’m drawing a picture (not regulated). Sneaky steps that game makers can take in the face of increased regulatory oversight.

“No matter what form of policy we adopt, we need to be aware that there is an entire box of psychological tricks available to malicious developers,” the report said. “As suggested above, long-term risk mitigation requires more research, new educational approaches, and an updated consumer protection framework, but such recommendations are loot boxes. It does not preclude policy measures against. ”

Therefore, the report is a complete ban on paid loot boxes in software, a simply defined practice of “game-related purchases with chance-based consequences”, or at least a more completely transparent “odds” statement about the possibilities. Leaning to start by asking for a certain number of in-game items in these loot boxes (very unlikely to see “legendary” prizes, but all legendary items It is very unlikely that prize-specific sub-percentages will be excluded because they are not equal).

The report acknowledges that enforcing such rules would not be an immediate regulatory slam dunk. “At first glance, such observations suggest that regulating all loot boxes as gambling may be a viable solution to avoid conflicting policy issues. It will put all loot boxes under the umbrella of existing gambling regulations. Over 40,000 signatories of recent British petition, although such an approach would be a radical overhaul of gambling law. When it comes to legislative fine print, life isn’t that easy. ”Certainly, the 2019 call from the British parliament to ban loot boxes has so far failed to trigger widespread action. ..

Despite the potential pitfalls, the report reports that such regulations are more formal for public research and education on certain “money value” statements by game makers and operational in-game economies. It claims that it will take at least one step towards regulation. Regulation also reminds gaming companies that “if there are few other options (the industry does not effectively self-regulate), these types of predatory monetization strategies are not beyond the reach of the country.” May cause you to.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos