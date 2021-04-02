BK Tech Startup is converting vehicle energy into clean electricity





Brooklyn is becoming an attraction for tech startups.

By 2018, more than 1,200 new tech companies have taken root in the autonomous region, compared to 264 companies just 10 years ago. Silicon Valley remains the dominant place, but New York City is becoming more and more competitive with local technicians and investors.

Road Power, a clean energy startup at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, is part of a wave that maps Brooklyn as a high-tech destination.

On Wednesday, RoadPower unveiled a new prototype that converts energy from running vehicles into sustainable electricity.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard is the first pilot customer of RoadPowers for this technology and can generate clean energy for a variety of commercial and industrial customers and public facilities.

Generate clean energy from the vehicle

The RoadPowers system produces electricity as the passing vehicle compresses the high tech clamps. High tech lamps power generators that produce clean energy. The electricity is then stored in the battery.

CEO and founder Ryan McIntosh told BK leaders that turbines are similar to how they use wind energy to produce electricity. The wind spins the turbine blades around the rotor, which spins the generator to generate electricity.

Pilot tests show how the RoadPowers platform produces clean energy as the vehicle drives innovative ramps. Photo: York Chan.

RoadPower uses energy from vehicles traveling on the ramp instead of wind. This is a kind of mechanical speed bump that Macintosh called the regenerated lamp unit.

Macintosh said he invented almost everything here.

In addition to the ramps, RoadPowers’ intellectual property includes a unique hydraulic system that captures the energy generated from the vehicle and sends it for processing. The company also invented software and a type of radar system that detects the size and speed of an approaching vehicle and relays the data to a computing system.

Potential customers

It’s no wonder that the Brooklyn Navy Yard is a customer. In 2016, the industrial park, which houses more than 450 companies, announced the installation of more than 3,000 solar rooftop panels that generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy annually. The RoadPowers system is added to its clean energy system.

From large box stores and large apartments to campuses and sports arenas, the range of potential customers is almost endless. With the proliferation of electric vehicles, parking lots can use this technology to set up charging stations on the premises.

RoadPower can also integrate its technology with facilities that are already generating electricity from solar power. In fact, Macintosh looks forward to building partnerships with solar and wind companies.

Deploying systems in places such as bridges and tunnels can be of great help in making New York a clean energy city.

Entrepreneurial story

Macintosh said he was an inventor rather than an engineer. As a kid, he enjoyed tinkering with electronics and machinery. His first experience in business came from repairing gadgets such as the Xbox and smartphones.

Ryan McIntosh, CEO and Founder of RoadPower Systems, explains how the platform works. Photo: York Chan.

Like many entrepreneurs, Macintosh made a leap of faith when he left his safe business job.

In 2019, he officially launched RoadPower and did it at the bank with savings of just a few months.

He remembered that it was pretty nervous to quit your job. Fortunately, however, investors joined just before he reached the economic limit. Currently, RoadPower has three employees.

He said he was out of stealth mode and showing what we did. It has been about a year since we were able to enter the market in earnest.

Brooklyn: Startup Destination

RoadPower is based in Newlab, a community of entrepreneurs, engineers and inventors at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Newlab allows members to test and pilot technology in a real-world environment to grow their business. RoadPower is one of over 170 early stage companies based in this facility.

All members of the community are at the forefront of innovation in a wide range of technologies, from quantum computing and artificial intelligence to life sciences technology.

Newlab CEO Shaun Stewart told BK Reader that Brooklyn has become an attractive place for tech startups for several reasons, including its academic ecosystem, access to venture capital, and a desire to live.

It has a competitive process of deriving applications from every corner of the country. Currently, about 38% of our members are moving from outside New York. Similar tech startup communities like NewLab and Greenpoint’s Urban X have pushed Brooklyn to 1st and 2nd place behind the Bay Area, Stewart said.

