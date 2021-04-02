Google’s next Pixel is reported to switch to a custom in-house GS101 processor





Google’s next Pixel flagship, the Pixel 6, will reportedly feature a GS101 Whitechapel SoC (system-on-chip) designed by Google, as reported by 9to5Google and XDA-Developers.

According to a 9to5Googles report, Google is working on two phones with an Arm-based GS101, which is presumed to be the flagship device for successful follow-up of last year’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4 A5G.

Meanwhile, an XDA report goes into more detail about the new SoC, claiming that the GS101 chip has three cluster setups with TPUs (tensor processing units) for machine learning applications. (For reference, Qualcomm’s proprietary flagship product, the Snapdragon 888, uses Arms Cortex-X1 / Cortex-A78 / Cortex-A55 as a triple-cluster CPU setup.) In addition, the new SoC has the same integration as the Titan M. It may have a security chip.

The idea of ​​Google creating a custom TPU or security chip is nothing new. Google previously created a TPU for the server and Pixel 4s Neural Core along with the discrete Titan M chip for today’s phones. However, the custom-designed GS101 will probably allow companies to integrate those features at a deeper level.

Rumors of the Whitechapel chip have been widespread since last year when Axios reported that Google is considering developing its own in-house chip for use on Pixel and Chromebook devices. The report claimed that the company would optimize its chips for Google’s machine learning technology, as evidenced by the XDA report. The 2021 Pixel lineup of GS101 chips will be the first achievement of the Whitechapel project, but an original report from Axios states that Chromebook chips weren’t expected in the future.

The 9to5Googles report also includes a reference to the Slider codename associated with the new device. It is also connected to the Samsung Exynos SoC, which the company uses on Galaxy smartphone devices outside the United States. As one of the largest manufacturers of smartphone semiconductors, Samsung’s involvement in manufacturing, which Axios reported last year, makes sense.

The GS101 chip designed by Google is an interesting idea

The idea of ​​a chip designed by Google is compelling. Apple has long promoted tightly integrated software and hardware stacks as an important part of getting iPhones, iPads, and now Mac computers to work very well. The key part is the custom-designed A-series and M. -Series chips.

Google and almost every other Android maker has no advantage, except Samsung and Huawei. Instead, it relies on the Qualcomms Snapdragon chip, which dominates the US Android marketplace. Android devices often survive or disappear depending on how well their manufacturers can synergize with Qualcomms chips, Google software, and their own hardware designs. Similarly, basically, almost every Android device runs on the same chipset and the same software, so it’s hard to make one model stand out.

But the Google-designed GS101 chip brings a compelling promise. By controlling the hardware design at a similar level, Google can bring Android (especially the Pixel lineup) Apple-like speed, performance, and battery life improvements. Software and processor. That intriguing idea that Google assumes it can pull it off.

However, building a smartphone processor at the Apple or Qualcomm level is not easy. Both companies use Arm as a common base, but have spent years customizing it to suit their needs and improving these basic components. Apple has been using custom designs on its processors since the A6 design in the 2012s (as opposed to previous models that used CPU designs licensed from Arm itself). Qualcomm takes a similar approach with modern processors using a custom Kryo core, a semi-customized version of the Arms-based Cortex design.

It may take several generations for Google to tweak the Pixel chip. But if Google can actually offer the right customized chips built from scratch specifically designed for Android software and Pixel hardware, it will be the key to transforming the Pixel line from a sideshow to a true smartphone powerhouse. There is a possibility.

