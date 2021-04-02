PwC prioritizes Unity and manages global teams through digital transformation





Stephanie Gallacher of Salesforce Platform, Global Technology Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), leads the team through years of global sales transformation, bringing thousands of employees from different countries and networks to one technology platform. I did. Projects of this size required careful coordination and planning to coordinate teams and integrate data on a global scale.

After that, COVID-19 was a hit and face-to-face communication stopped. Gallacher needed to pivot its rollout strategy to get PwC’s goals on track and continue delivery when clients needed it most.

Before the pandemic occurred, Gallacher and her program team visited each region, trained employees directly and assisted in embarking on the new platform. Due to the interruption of the trip, PwC leaders needed to rethink their strategies for integrating the system and recruiting employees across the continent.

Suddenly, Gallacher and her team asked a new set of questions to answer. How do you manage people in different time zones? How do employees handle the transition to remote work? And how can you leverage technology to help your employees and clients through a pandemic?

CIOs and technology leaders around the world are focusing on these same questions. Fifty-nine percent of IT decision makers say that the pressure from a pandemic is accelerating digital transformation efforts. Finding the right balance between innovation and rethinking work processes seeks to provide a better customer and employee experience on a large scale, even when face-to-face interactions are paused. It’s a top priority for leaders.

For Gallacher, the key to answering these questions and succeeding in digital transformation revolved around connecting employees in one place. By consolidating employees into a single platform, we were able to consolidate data across the organization while providing flexibility and innovation in how teams work together. With better data available, PwC leaders and employees can make informed decisions, increase business impact, increase sales, and increase revenue.

Gallacher presents three steps that CIOs should take to bring their employees together to drive digital transformation.

1-Establish a vision

According to Gallacher, one of the most important steps CIOs and other tech leaders must take is to establish a vision or mission statement. According to a PwC report, 79% of business leaders believe that an organization’s objectives are central to business success, while 68% use it as a guide to the leadership decision-making process within an organization. It states that it is not. The CIO needs to create a strong vision to act as the team’s North Star.

Before deciding on this vision, you need to understand your organization and your team. Knowing their strengths and weaknesses is the obstacles your team may face, the skills you can use to reach your goals, the additional resources you need to make a successful transformation, and your truly achievable goals. Helps you understand.

Establishing this vision, Gallacher emphasizes the importance of managing towards goals and goals, not tight deadlines. Focusing on benchmarks rather than dates gives teams the flexibility to find innovative new ways to solve problems. The team can then act with speed and agility to build trust ahead of changing customer needs.

Gallacher also emphasizes the importance of clarifying how each person fits into the vision. The scope and speed of digital transformation that complicates this type of project requires each employee to have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities. Providing guidance to each team member instills confidence in the team members to make decisions that support your vision, Gallacher says.

Having a vision doesn’t remove all the obstacles to your team, but it keeps you moving no matter what. If you are not moving forward, the guarantee says, and you are moving backwards.

2-Create an integrated experience

To consolidate teams under one vision, CIOs also need to ensure that they have the infrastructure to connect data between them. An integrated CRM like Salesforce provides employees with a single source of truth, identifying client interactions and other important touchpoints for making informed business decisions.

Gallacher is now able to combine existing data from around the world into one platform. Have you ever taken a data point from another region to your sales team and thought about this? Encouraged them to use valuable insights from other teams to guide their work.

But new technologies aren’t the only solution that needs to transform organizational setups to support new ways of working. It’s not just a technology exchange, says Gallacher. It’s about transforming how teams interact with each other and with their customers.

In the case of PwC, integration meant understanding how to leverage data and insights from one region to inform decisions in another region. They needed one place where employees in different offices could access the same information and drive client results.

Salesforce put all the data together in one place and connected employees from 107 countries to the same platform. Vikram Rao, Salesforce Program Architect at Salesforce Professional Services, says that harmonizing data will help PwC teams better understand their businesses and customers. A good understanding of our customers makes it easier for PwC employees to act with speed and agility in response to changing needs.

Gallacher points out that the team is a great example of using Salesforce Discovery and Einstein Insights to integrate solutions, speed up work processes, and deliver value to customers. The team used the Salesforce platform to predict how product configuration changes would affect risk department approval. By understanding how these changes affect delivery times, the PwC team can be proactive in identifying, proactively working to remove delivery barriers, and speeding client value realization. ..

3-Remember that employees are also human

COVID-19 accelerated digital transformation, with employees working overtime to complete multi-year projects in months. Gallacher encourages CIOs and other business leaders to remember the well-being of their employees, given the amount of energy needed for these projects.

She also reminds leaders that human interactions cannot be replaced. CIOs need to find new ways for employees to interact and leverage networks to drive innovation. PwC used the Salesforce platform to give employees access to the company’s alumni and client communities. Through these interactions, employees can learn about past experiences and communicate current and future decisions.

Ultimately, Gallacher says it comes down to setting boundaries. She encourages employees to do something on their own so that they can rest and recharge. After that, the employee will return to work clearly and be ready for the best performance.

I’ve been there for a long time.

Digital transformation doesn’t go anywhere. CIOs know that success means working on continuous innovation and agility over the coming months and years. Endurance is important in finding the midpoint between change and speed, Gallacher says.

Finding the right integration platform gives teams the support they need to move quickly and efficiently to meet their ever-changing customer needs. Gallacher states that the integrated platform and integrated experience offer three key benefits for accelerating digital transformation.

Help employees deliver the right products to the right people at the right time Provide access to data from around the world to make better business decisions Employees in a new work environment Provides flexibility to help you adapt to

For PwC, Salesforce was an important teammate for navigating digital transformation. With the knowledge of Salesforce Professional Services experts like Vikram, and the platform capabilities to bring teams around the world together, it’s now possible to unite PwC employees in a new digital world. Salesforce is flexible, knowledgeable, and trustworthy. They were essential partners in helping us launch a successful global program, says Galacher.

CIOs have major challenges to fulfill. It’s about preparing your organization for both the expected and unforeseen challenges of moving into an all-digital world. By consolidating teams on an integrated platform, teams can handle this transformation with speed and agility and continue to deliver a high-quality customer experience.

Vik Rao is an experienced digital transformation executive with extensive business and technical leadership skills that define roadmaps for IT strategy, architecture, and complex organizational needs, as well as a proven track record of execution. I will. He holds 15 Salesforce certifications and has led and delivered global initiatives for business transformation, CRM, revenue management and e-commerce implementation.

